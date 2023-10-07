Alarm in Qatar: Pirelli tyres broken, FIA reacts

After the practice sessions at the Losail International Circuit, Formula One's sole supplier Pirelli has discovered damage to the tyres. The FIA reacts with various measures, with immediate effect.

A big fuss at the Losail International Circuit: During a routine check of the Pirelli tyres after Friday's practice, "on many tyres" (original FIA statement) detachments between the surface of the roller and the carcass, the supporting structure of the tyres, were discovered.

Pirelli and the experts of the FIA have come to the conclusion: Air loss is to be expected if these tyres are subjected to sustained stress.

The explanation given is that driving over the 5 cm high, outward-sloping curbs of the Losail International Circuit leads to a particular frequency of stress on the tyre.

Therefore, for safety reasons, it is decreed with immediate effect:

In the high-speed right-hand corners 12 and 13, the track boundary will be redefined. This passage is classified as particularly problematic. The white line will therefore be moved 80 centimetres inwards so that the riders will no longer be clambering around on the curb.



For this purpose, the white line will be moved 80 centimetres inwards and redrawn, and behind it the roadway will be painted in the colours of the kerbstone.



This is to prevent the riders from clambering around with their left wheels on the kerb rising outwards and thus damaging the tyres.



At 15.00 (European time) the sprint will not start, but a special practice session will take place so that the riders can get used to the changed specifications in terms of track limits. For this reason, the sprint qualifying will start 20 minutes later (3.20 p.m.).



After the sprint (scheduled for 19.30 European time) over 19 laps, all tyres will be checked and then it will be decided whether further precautionary measures are necessary for Sunday's World Championship round in Qatar (57 laps).



Such measures could be: Maximum use of one set of tyres for 20 laps, three tyre stops mandatory.



The FIA says that an analysis is currently underway, and will continue over the GP weekend, to find out in detail why this problem has arisen.



There were already problems with the kerbs and damaged tyres at the 2021 GP premiere in Losail.



GP Qualifying, Qatar

01 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.778 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.219

03 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.305

04 - Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.369

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.424

06 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.540

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.553

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.763

09-Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.058

10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, no time

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.301

12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.328

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.462

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:25.707

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.783

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:26,210

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.345

18th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.635

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.046

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.423