Sainz: Ferrari escape? This is how he sees his future

Carlos Sainz has often been rumoured to be thinking of a change in recent months. His Ferrari contract runs until the end of 2024. Now he reveals what the next step will be.

Is Carlos Sainz moving to Audi? Is the Spaniard planning his Ferrari escape? There has been a lot of speculation about Carlos Sainz's future in recent weeks and months. Time and again, Sainz denied alleged plans to switch, but the rumours kept coming.

Now he emphasised once again that he sees his future fundamentally at Ferrari. And he also revealed what the future holds: his contract includes the 2024 season, but in winter

"I feel at home here and very appreciated. I believe in the project and am optimistic about the future. The talks will start in the winter to see if we can come to an agreement," Sainz said in an interview with Milan daily "Corriere della Sera".

Sainz, who last won in Singapore in September, stressed that being a Ferrari driver was a dream. "I want to win and the biggest opportunities are here. I see a team that can catch Red Bull," he said.

At the moment, the Reds are fighting for second place. Before the Qatar GP, Ferrari is third in the constructors' championship behind Red Bull Racing and Mercedes. The gap to the Silver Arrows, however, is only 20 points.

Sainz is also counting on the teamwork with his teammate Charles Leclerc. "If there's an advantage for Ferrari today, it's having two drivers who work perfectly together and always respect each other," said the Spaniard: "Our priority is to stay ahead of our rivals, not to be number one or two."

GP Qualifying, Qatar

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.778 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.219

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.305

04 - Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.369

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.424

06 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.540

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.553

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.763

09-Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.058

10th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, no time

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.301

12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.328

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.462

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:25.707

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.783

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:26,210

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.345

18th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.635

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.046

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.423