Sainz: Ferrari escape? This is how he sees his future
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Is Carlos Sainz moving to Audi? Is the Spaniard planning his Ferrari escape? There has been a lot of speculation about Carlos Sainz's future in recent weeks and months. Time and again, Sainz denied alleged plans to switch, but the rumours kept coming.
Now he emphasised once again that he sees his future fundamentally at Ferrari. And he also revealed what the future holds: his contract includes the 2024 season, but in winter
"I feel at home here and very appreciated. I believe in the project and am optimistic about the future. The talks will start in the winter to see if we can come to an agreement," Sainz said in an interview with Milan daily "Corriere della Sera".
Sainz, who last won in Singapore in September, stressed that being a Ferrari driver was a dream. "I want to win and the biggest opportunities are here. I see a team that can catch Red Bull," he said.
At the moment, the Reds are fighting for second place. Before the Qatar GP, Ferrari is third in the constructors' championship behind Red Bull Racing and Mercedes. The gap to the Silver Arrows, however, is only 20 points.
Sainz is also counting on the teamwork with his teammate Charles Leclerc. "If there's an advantage for Ferrari today, it's having two drivers who work perfectly together and always respect each other," said the Spaniard: "Our priority is to stay ahead of our rivals, not to be number one or two."
