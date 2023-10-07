Oscar Piastri on sprint qualifying best time: "Unexpected".

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri will start the sprint at the Losail International Circuit (7 October, 19.30 European time) from the best grid position. The young Australian has been given the fastest time, ahead of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

After the sprint qualifying session, which was only 48 minutes short, the former Formula 2 and Formula 3 champion says: "It was a nice feeling to stop in the parc fermé at the sign with the 1. I'm very happy."

"But laps keep getting cancelled, maybe I should do a few more laps here before I have that for sure. It was a good lap, but first place was a bit unexpected."



Now it paid off that Piastri did 160 test laps here in 2022, then as an Alpine rider.



"I could see on the video screens that Lando made a mistake, but I didn't know if it would be enough for me."



"The changed track is not easy to drive, it is still very slippery, but that is the same for everyone. I was able to improve from lap to lap."



"What I can pull off in the sprint? I don't know how the rollers will behave in the endurance run. But I know that me and Lando have Verstappen breathing down our necks, so it's going to be a tough job."





Sprint qualifying, Qatar

01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.454 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:24.536

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.646

04 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.841

05 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.155

06 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:25.247

07 - Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.320

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.382

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

10 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, no time

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:25.686

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:25.962

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:26.236

14th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.584

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:54.546

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.849

17th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:26.862

18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:26.926

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.438

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 2:05.741