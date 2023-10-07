Oscar Piastri on sprint qualifying best time: "Unexpected".
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri will start the sprint at the Losail International Circuit (7 October, 19.30 European time) from the best grid position. The young Australian has been given the fastest time, ahead of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.
After the sprint qualifying session, which was only 48 minutes short, the former Formula 2 and Formula 3 champion says: "It was a nice feeling to stop in the parc fermé at the sign with the 1. I'm very happy."
"But laps keep getting cancelled, maybe I should do a few more laps here before I have that for sure. It was a good lap, but first place was a bit unexpected."
Now it paid off that Piastri did 160 test laps here in 2022, then as an Alpine rider.
"I could see on the video screens that Lando made a mistake, but I didn't know if it would be enough for me."
"The changed track is not easy to drive, it is still very slippery, but that is the same for everyone. I was able to improve from lap to lap."
"What I can pull off in the sprint? I don't know how the rollers will behave in the endurance run. But I know that me and Lando have Verstappen breathing down our necks, so it's going to be a tough job."
Sprint qualifying, Qatar
01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.454 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:24.536
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.646
04 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.841
05 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.155
06 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:25.247
07 - Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.320
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.382
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time
10 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, no time
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:25.686
12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:25.962
13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:26.236
14th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.584
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:54.546
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.849
17th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:26.862
18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:26.926
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.438
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 2:05.741