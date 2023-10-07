Live ticker Qatar Sprint: Max Verstappen has 3rd title

Dutchman Max Verstappen successfully defended his title in the sprint at the Losail International Circuit and is world champion for the third time in a row. Oscar Piastri wins the sprint.

This has never happened before in Formula 1: Even before a Grand Prix has started, a driver has secured the World Championship title. Max Verstappen has built such a huge lead over Sergio Pérez in the 2023 season that he has become Formula 1 champion for the third time in a row - 2021, 2022, 2023 - in the Qatar sprint.

Second place was enough for the 26-year-old Dutchman at the Losail International Circuit behind the amazingly strong Oscar Piastri. Read how the exciting sprint unfolded here.