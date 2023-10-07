Live ticker Qatar Sprint: Max Verstappen has 3rd title

by Mathias Brunner - Automatic translation from German
Red Bull Content Pool

Dutchman Max Verstappen successfully defended his title in the sprint at the Losail International Circuit and is world champion for the third time in a row. Oscar Piastri wins the sprint.

This has never happened before in Formula 1: Even before a Grand Prix has started, a driver has secured the World Championship title. Max Verstappen has built such a huge lead over Sergio Pérez in the 2023 season that he has become Formula 1 champion for the third time in a row - 2021, 2022, 2023 - in the Qatar sprint.

Second place was enough for the 26-year-old Dutchman at the Losail International Circuit behind the amazingly strong Oscar Piastri. Read how the exciting sprint unfolded here.

