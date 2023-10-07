Rosberg to Lance Stroll: "None of this works at all"

Lance Stroll is also making negative headlines off the track in Qatar. Nico Rosberg criticises him for this, but he also understands.

Lance Stroll can't get his act together: The Canadian also failed to make it into the second section of sprint qualifying and will start the short race from 16th on the grid. So the crisis for the Aston Martin driver continues.

He is not only making headlines with his poor performances, but also with his behaviour. On Friday evening, after finishing 17th in GP qualifying, he first peppered away his steering wheel, then pushed away his performance coach Henry Howe. At least that's what TV images suggest.

"None of that works," says Sky pundit Nico Rosberg. "That's bad to see. If it wasn't the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, he wouldn't be in the car next season. It's a difficult situation. In theory, yes, he can drive the car. He wasn't too far away from Alonso at the beginning of the year," Rosberg said.

But in the meantime, Stroll can't even begin to keep up with the Spaniard. Rumours are doing the rounds that Stroll lacks motivation. Rosberg knows that the mental side is not easy.

"You don't understand what happened with him, but it's also a mental spiral. You don't have fun anymore, you're afraid you'll fail again. These negative thoughts go with you into the car, you're just afraid everyone will laugh. That pulls you down and it's hard to get out of it."

Sky pundit Ralf Schumacher believes Stroll should vacate his seat if motivation is lacking.

"You should hang up the helmet rather than throw it away so that others get a chance. But that's where family plays an important role," Schumacher said.

Sprint qualifying, Qatar

01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.454 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:24.536

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.646

04 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.841

05 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.155

06 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:25.247

07 - Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.320

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.382

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

10 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, no time

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:25.686

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:25.962

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:26.236

14th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.584

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:54.546

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.849

17th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:26.862

18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:26.926

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.438

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 2:05.741