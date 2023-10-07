Rosberg to Lance Stroll: "None of this works at all"
Lance Stroll can't get his act together: The Canadian also failed to make it into the second section of sprint qualifying and will start the short race from 16th on the grid. So the crisis for the Aston Martin driver continues.
He is not only making headlines with his poor performances, but also with his behaviour. On Friday evening, after finishing 17th in GP qualifying, he first peppered away his steering wheel, then pushed away his performance coach Henry Howe. At least that's what TV images suggest.
"None of that works," says Sky pundit Nico Rosberg. "That's bad to see. If it wasn't the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, he wouldn't be in the car next season. It's a difficult situation. In theory, yes, he can drive the car. He wasn't too far away from Alonso at the beginning of the year," Rosberg said.
But in the meantime, Stroll can't even begin to keep up with the Spaniard. Rumours are doing the rounds that Stroll lacks motivation. Rosberg knows that the mental side is not easy.
"You don't understand what happened with him, but it's also a mental spiral. You don't have fun anymore, you're afraid you'll fail again. These negative thoughts go with you into the car, you're just afraid everyone will laugh. That pulls you down and it's hard to get out of it."
Sky pundit Ralf Schumacher believes Stroll should vacate his seat if motivation is lacking.
"You should hang up the helmet rather than throw it away so that others get a chance. But that's where family plays an important role," Schumacher said.
Sprint qualifying, Qatar
01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.454 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:24.536
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.646
04 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.841
05 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.155
06 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:25.247
07 - Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.320
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.382
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time
10 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, no time
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:25.686
12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:25.962
13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:26.236
14th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.584
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:54.546
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.849
17th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:26.862
18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:26.926
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.438
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 2:05.741