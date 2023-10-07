Frustration with Norris again: "Not performing".

There's plenty of frustration for Lando Norris at the Qatar weekend as the Brit misses good opportunities in the McLaren. In sprint qualifying, he once again threw away a possible pole.

Lando Norris is still in frustration mode in Qatar. On Friday evening, his second-best time was cancelled due to a track limit offence. He will therefore start Sunday's GP from tenth place on the grid.

Then in sprint qualifying on Saturday afternoon, he again had a car that could have taken him to pole. But minor mistakes on his last fast lap put a spanner in the works.

He therefore only finished second - behind his McLaren team-mate Oscar Pisastri.

"I am happy for the team and for Oscar. But I myself did a bad job again today. I don't know what to say. I am just not satisfied. It was not good. I should have been on pole yesterday and I should have been on pole today," said Norris.

It was "frustrating", he stressed, "Because the car is fast enough and the team is doing well too. It's just that I'm not performing as well as I should be." Maybe in the sprint then? That will be held from 19.30 CEST.

Sprint qualifying, Qatar

01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.454 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:24.536

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.646

04 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.841

05 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.155

06 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:25.247

07 - Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.320

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.382

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

10 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, no time

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:25.686

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:25.962

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:26.236

14th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.584

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:54.546

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.849

17th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:26.862

18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:26.926

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.438

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 2:05.741