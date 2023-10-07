Frustration with Norris again: "Not performing".
Lando Norris is still in frustration mode in Qatar. On Friday evening, his second-best time was cancelled due to a track limit offence. He will therefore start Sunday's GP from tenth place on the grid.
Then in sprint qualifying on Saturday afternoon, he again had a car that could have taken him to pole. But minor mistakes on his last fast lap put a spanner in the works.
He therefore only finished second - behind his McLaren team-mate Oscar Pisastri.
"I am happy for the team and for Oscar. But I myself did a bad job again today. I don't know what to say. I am just not satisfied. It was not good. I should have been on pole yesterday and I should have been on pole today," said Norris.
It was "frustrating", he stressed, "Because the car is fast enough and the team is doing well too. It's just that I'm not performing as well as I should be." Maybe in the sprint then? That will be held from 19.30 CEST.
Sprint qualifying, Qatar
01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.454 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:24.536
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.646
04 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.841
05 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.155
06 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:25.247
07 - Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.320
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.382
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time
10 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, no time
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:25.686
12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:25.962
13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:26.236
14th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.584
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:54.546
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.849
17th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:26.862
18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:26.926
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.438
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 2:05.741