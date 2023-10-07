Ferrari problem: Heat in Qatar, but tyres too cold
Ferrari remains a surprise packet in 2023: especially in the first part of this Formula 1 season, Leclerc and Sainz were repeatedly passed to the back because their tyres overheated and the wear of the Pirelli rollers was too high. In Singapore, however, in a hot and humid climate, Carlos Sainz celebrated a victory.
And now Qatar: track temperatures in the afternoon beyond 50 degrees, air temperature at 40, even in the evening still well above thirty degrees, but the Monegasque Leclerc and the Spaniard Sainz report that their tyres are too cold.
Five-time GP winner Leclerc, only to be found in 5th place on the grid due to penalties, reports: "On a fast lap I have big problems, only on a second one I had the impression that my tyres were only hesitantly coming into the best operating window. Whenever I'm forced to do a fast one after only one warm-up lap, I have big difficulties with the rear tyres, which are not yet up to temperature."
Two-time GP winner Sainz says: "The car balance is not good, the rear of the car is far too lively. In the first practice, on a hotter track, I found it easy to warm up the tyres. But at night, when the track was less warm, there was no grip."
What puzzled the drivers and technicians was that the difference in temperature between free practice and GP qualifying was only six degrees. But that was apparently enough to put the Ferrari duo in a spot of bother.
In sprint qualifying, Ferrari pulled out 5th and 6th on the grid, so let's see what the short race brings.
Sprint qualifying, Qatar
01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.454 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:24.536
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.646
04 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.841
05 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.155
06 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:25.247
07 - Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.320
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.382
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time
10 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, no time
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:25.686
12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:25.962
13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:26.236
14th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.584
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:54.546
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.849
17th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:26.862
18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:26.926
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.438
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 2:05.741