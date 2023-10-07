Ferrari problem: Heat in Qatar, but tyres too cold

Crazy world - the Formula 1 squad is sweating in Qatar in temperatures beyond 40 degrees, but the Ferrari drivers can't get their tyres up to temperature. They are faced with a conundrum.

Ferrari remains a surprise packet in 2023: especially in the first part of this Formula 1 season, Leclerc and Sainz were repeatedly passed to the back because their tyres overheated and the wear of the Pirelli rollers was too high. In Singapore, however, in a hot and humid climate, Carlos Sainz celebrated a victory.

And now Qatar: track temperatures in the afternoon beyond 50 degrees, air temperature at 40, even in the evening still well above thirty degrees, but the Monegasque Leclerc and the Spaniard Sainz report that their tyres are too cold.

Five-time GP winner Leclerc, only to be found in 5th place on the grid due to penalties, reports: "On a fast lap I have big problems, only on a second one I had the impression that my tyres were only hesitantly coming into the best operating window. Whenever I'm forced to do a fast one after only one warm-up lap, I have big difficulties with the rear tyres, which are not yet up to temperature."

Two-time GP winner Sainz says: "The car balance is not good, the rear of the car is far too lively. In the first practice, on a hotter track, I found it easy to warm up the tyres. But at night, when the track was less warm, there was no grip."



What puzzled the drivers and technicians was that the difference in temperature between free practice and GP qualifying was only six degrees. But that was apparently enough to put the Ferrari duo in a spot of bother.



In sprint qualifying, Ferrari pulled out 5th and 6th on the grid, so let's see what the short race brings.







Sprint qualifying, Qatar

01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:24.454 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:24.536

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.646

04 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.841

05 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:25.155

06 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:25.247

07 - Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:25.320

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.382

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

10 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, no time

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:25.686

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:25.962

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:26.236

14th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:26.584

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:54.546

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.849

17th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:26.862

18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:26.926

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:27.438

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 2:05.741



