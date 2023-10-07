Max Verstappen after world championship title: "I'm at a loss for words".
It's done: 26-year-old Max Verstappen finishes second in the Qatar sprint at the Losail International Circuit, which is enough for the third World Championship title in a row.
Verstappen during the final lap of the exciting sprint: "Unbelievable! I'm at a loss for words. This is a year that we will all remember for a long time. Many thanks to everyone also in the race car factories for this great race car."
Max really wanted to secure the title with a win, it wasn't quite enough against the great driving Oscar Piastri in the McLaren, but does anyone else care? Max is champion for the third time.
Verstappen says: "A fantastic feeling. What a year! I am so proud of my team. A huge thank you to everyone in this racing team."
"Three titles, whew, I don't really know what to say. It was pretty exciting today. Unfortunately we had some safety car phases, otherwise maybe more would have been possible. But I had fun out there and we've got the title locked up, so I'm very happy."
"Compliments to Oscar Piastri, he did a great job. We didn't have it easy against the riders with soft tyres, but towards the end of the race we had the upper hand."
"It was difficult at the start. The safety car phases were not for us because I always had to get the tyres up to temperature first. We had good pace but it could have been more. But so what? We defended both titles and that's all that mattered today."
What's next? Max: "I don't want to think about the next years yet, I just want to enjoy the moment."
Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit
01 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min
02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497
04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806
07 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +19.860
08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19.864
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742
11th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22.863
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +24.523
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26,868
Out
Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 407 points
02 Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 137
07 Norris 121
08. Russell 120
09th Piastri 65
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 22
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 630 points
02. Mercedes 314
03. Ferrari 290
04th Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 186
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 22
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5