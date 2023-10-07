Max Verstappen after world championship title: "I'm at a loss for words".

Second place for Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen in the 19-lap short sprint in Qatar, the Dutchman only beaten by Oscar Piastri and is World Champion once again.

It's done: 26-year-old Max Verstappen finishes second in the Qatar sprint at the Losail International Circuit, which is enough for the third World Championship title in a row.

Verstappen during the final lap of the exciting sprint: "Unbelievable! I'm at a loss for words. This is a year that we will all remember for a long time. Many thanks to everyone also in the race car factories for this great race car."

Max really wanted to secure the title with a win, it wasn't quite enough against the great driving Oscar Piastri in the McLaren, but does anyone else care? Max is champion for the third time.

Verstappen says: "A fantastic feeling. What a year! I am so proud of my team. A huge thank you to everyone in this racing team."

"Three titles, whew, I don't really know what to say. It was pretty exciting today. Unfortunately we had some safety car phases, otherwise maybe more would have been possible. But I had fun out there and we've got the title locked up, so I'm very happy."



"Compliments to Oscar Piastri, he did a great job. We didn't have it easy against the riders with soft tyres, but towards the end of the race we had the upper hand."



"It was difficult at the start. The safety car phases were not for us because I always had to get the tyres up to temperature first. We had good pace but it could have been more. But so what? We defended both titles and that's all that mattered today."



What's next? Max: "I don't want to think about the next years yet, I just want to enjoy the moment."





Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit

01 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min

02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497

04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806

07 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +19.860

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19.864

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742

11th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22.863

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +24.523

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26,868

Out

Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 407 points

02 Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 137

07 Norris 121

08. Russell 120

09th Piastri 65

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 22

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 630 points

02. Mercedes 314

03. Ferrari 290

04th Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 186

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 22

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5