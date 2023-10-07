Helmut Marko on Max Verstappen: "One-time thing".

Red Bull Racing has to slow down a bit. The World Championship party in the hotel is a little smaller. "I heard that it ends at 2 a.m., then the lights are turned off and the mechanics have to be fit tomorrow, which is understandable," said Red Bull's motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko on Sky.

Because on Sunday there is still the "normal" GP. "But maybe you can find a loophole somewhere," Marko added. Because there is a lot to celebrate: Max Verstappen secured his third world championship title by finishing second in the Qatar sprint.

"I am overwhelmed. It's unbelievable. We have been together with Max for ten years now and what has been achieved is certainly a unique thing in the history of Formula 1. He is 26 years old now and he can still do a lot," Marko said.

It wasn't quite enough to win the title "in style", which Red Bull Racing and Verstappen had actually been aiming for despite starting third, he was around 1.8 seconds behind winner Oscar Piastri in the McLaren at the end.

"He wanted to win, but he saw that our strategy was affected by the safety car. And also saw that Piastri was pulling away at the front. He did two fast laps, but they overloaded the tyres. So we wouldn't have had a chance against Piastri in this constellation," said Marko.

What particularly impresses him? "That he has continued to improve unbelievably since the first World Championship title in 2021, and at the same time has found a certain composure. This season there has been no low, there has been no mistake and to drive every race weekend at such a level, that is unique at that age. He is absolutely down to earth, lives his own life, but the focus is clearly on Formula 1. Outside the car, he is the ideal son-in-law. In the car, that changes drastically."

Is Verstappen already comparable to the greats like Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton or Ayrton Senna? "I think that's where you have to bring age into play. Max only turned 26 last Saturday and for that age he already has incredible records. What is so fascinating is that there are always improvements and that he takes the victories with a certain ease and aplomb. And that's why you can already compare him to the greats," Marko said.

Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit

01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 19 laps

02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871 sec

03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806

07 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +19.860

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19.864

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742

11th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22.863

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +24.523

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26,868

Out

Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 407 points

02 Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 137

07 Norris 121

08. Russell 120

09th Piastri 65

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 22

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 630 points

02. Mercedes 314

03. Ferrari 290

04th Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 186

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 22

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5