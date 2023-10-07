Helmut Marko on Max Verstappen: "One-time thing".
Red Bull Racing has to slow down a bit. The World Championship party in the hotel is a little smaller. "I heard that it ends at 2 a.m., then the lights are turned off and the mechanics have to be fit tomorrow, which is understandable," said Red Bull's motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko on Sky.
Because on Sunday there is still the "normal" GP. "But maybe you can find a loophole somewhere," Marko added. Because there is a lot to celebrate: Max Verstappen secured his third world championship title by finishing second in the Qatar sprint.
"I am overwhelmed. It's unbelievable. We have been together with Max for ten years now and what has been achieved is certainly a unique thing in the history of Formula 1. He is 26 years old now and he can still do a lot," Marko said.
It wasn't quite enough to win the title "in style", which Red Bull Racing and Verstappen had actually been aiming for despite starting third, he was around 1.8 seconds behind winner Oscar Piastri in the McLaren at the end.
"He wanted to win, but he saw that our strategy was affected by the safety car. And also saw that Piastri was pulling away at the front. He did two fast laps, but they overloaded the tyres. So we wouldn't have had a chance against Piastri in this constellation," said Marko.
What particularly impresses him? "That he has continued to improve unbelievably since the first World Championship title in 2021, and at the same time has found a certain composure. This season there has been no low, there has been no mistake and to drive every race weekend at such a level, that is unique at that age. He is absolutely down to earth, lives his own life, but the focus is clearly on Formula 1. Outside the car, he is the ideal son-in-law. In the car, that changes drastically."
Is Verstappen already comparable to the greats like Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton or Ayrton Senna? "I think that's where you have to bring age into play. Max only turned 26 last Saturday and for that age he already has incredible records. What is so fascinating is that there are always improvements and that he takes the victories with a certain ease and aplomb. And that's why you can already compare him to the greats," Marko said.
Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit
01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 19 laps
02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871 sec
03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806
07 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +19.860
08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19.864
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742
11th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22.863
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +24.523
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26,868
Out
Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 407 points
02 Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 137
07 Norris 121
08. Russell 120
09th Piastri 65
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 22
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 630 points
02. Mercedes 314
03. Ferrari 290
04th Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 186
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 22
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5