Sprint winner Oscar Piastri: "Almost a heart attack".

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri takes victory in the Qatar sprint, the first F1 winner from Australia since Daniel Ricciardo at Monza in 2021. The 22-year-old Piastri talks about a scary moment.

Fourth Formula 1 sprint of the 2023 GP season, first Formula 1 win for young Oscar Piastri. The McLaren driver puts in a wickedly cool performance at the Losail International Circuit to secure McLaren's first win since Daniel Ricciardo in 2021.

The former Formula 2 and Formula 3 champion after Saturday night's race: "What a race! It was quite stressful, but I'm so happy that everything went well."

"It was not easy at the beginning of the race against the drivers on soft tyres, I thought we might have made the wrong choice. But then I could see their rollers degrading. My pace was good, my tyre management was also good. I can be very happy with myself."

"In between, George Russell caught me cold, I thought I was going to have a heart attack. Luckily I was able to overtake him again later."



"The whole weekend has already gone well. And I'm glad he had a crazy sprint ending like that. It wasn't easy to get the tyres back up to temperature after the safety car periods. I found a good rhythm."



Hand on heart: did Piastri get nervous when it was clear at the end of the race that his pursuer was Max Verstappen? "Actually, no. I was able to keep the gap roughly constant. From that point on I was quite sure that I could drive it home."





Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit

01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min

02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497

04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806

07 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +19.860

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19.864

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742

11th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22.863

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +24.523

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26,868

Out

Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 407 points

02 Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 137

07 Norris 121

08. Russell 120

09th Piastri 65

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 22

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 630 points

02. Mercedes 314

03. Ferrari 290

04th Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 186

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 22

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5