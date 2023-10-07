Sprint winner Oscar Piastri: "Almost a heart attack".
Fourth Formula 1 sprint of the 2023 GP season, first Formula 1 win for young Oscar Piastri. The McLaren driver puts in a wickedly cool performance at the Losail International Circuit to secure McLaren's first win since Daniel Ricciardo in 2021.
The former Formula 2 and Formula 3 champion after Saturday night's race: "What a race! It was quite stressful, but I'm so happy that everything went well."
"It was not easy at the beginning of the race against the drivers on soft tyres, I thought we might have made the wrong choice. But then I could see their rollers degrading. My pace was good, my tyre management was also good. I can be very happy with myself."
"In between, George Russell caught me cold, I thought I was going to have a heart attack. Luckily I was able to overtake him again later."
"The whole weekend has already gone well. And I'm glad he had a crazy sprint ending like that. It wasn't easy to get the tyres back up to temperature after the safety car periods. I found a good rhythm."
Hand on heart: did Piastri get nervous when it was clear at the end of the race that his pursuer was Max Verstappen? "Actually, no. I was able to keep the gap roughly constant. From that point on I was quite sure that I could drive it home."
Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit
01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min
02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497
04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806
07 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +19.860
08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19.864
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742
11th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22.863
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +24.523
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26,868
Out
Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 407 points
02 Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 137
07 Norris 121
08. Russell 120
09th Piastri 65
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 22
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 630 points
02. Mercedes 314
03. Ferrari 290
04th Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 186
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 22
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5