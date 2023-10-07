Max Verstappen 2023: Confidently to the third world championship title

Max Verstappen is 26 years old and already a three-time Formula 1 champion - thanks to his second place in the Qatar sprint, the Red Bull Racing star has secured his third title in a row ahead of schedule.

Incredibly, only five drivers have won more titles in Formula One history than Max - Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (7 each), Juan Manuel Fangio (5) and Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel (4 each). Jack Brabham, Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna have the same number of titles as Max.

Max Verstappen doesn't leave his opponents much to do in the insane 2023 season: 16 finishes in 16 World Championship races, 4 arrivals in 4 sprints, 19 times on the podium in 20 F1 races (only failing to finish fifth in the Singapore GP), 13 wins in 16 Grands Prix, 10 pole positions, unbeaten from May in Miami to early September in Monza, ten times in a row the winner was Max Verstappen - that's a new Formula 1 record.

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner, however, does not believe that Verstappen has secretly set himself the goal of taking the title record from Schumacher and Hamilton.



After the Suzuka GP, the Englishman said: "Max doesn't worry about that. Titles mean a lot to him, but he doesn't get hung up on records. He just loves to win races."



Horner knows exactly what makes Max Verstappen tick: "He has this deep hunger, he is determined to do everything, and he knows how to concentrate on the essentials. He doesn't let anything distract him. And he's a racer through and through, which is why he sits in the race simulator so often when he's not driving a Formula 1 race car."



Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko is also amazed at the way Verstappen has flown from victory to victory this season. The Austrian says: "Max has become even better at speed, and he shakes it all off his sleeve with an ease and aplomb that is incredible. He is also often the best in the field in tyre management."



That is perhaps the biggest difference from Verstappen's early Formula 1 years: Max is much more patient than he used to be, with the victories and the first two titles came a lot of composure.





Verstappen: "It doesn't help to get carried away".

How does Max Verstappen rate himself? The RBR star in the Red Bull podcast Mind Set Win: "I love my job, but I don't drive myself crazy. I don't ask myself too many questions. I take things as they come at me."



"There's no point in overthinking things. I want to give my best performance every time I get in the race car. And if that means breaking a record or two as time goes on, then fine, but that's not the main focus for me. It's more important for me to know that I got the maximum out of a certain situation. But clearly, the bottom line is always my goal to successfully defend the World Championship title."



Again and again, the son of the former GP driver is asked which victory is his favourite of all. Max says: "You never forget your first Grand Prix triumph. But I also enjoy this season because we are racing at such a high level. To be part of this wave of success, that makes me proud."



When Max Verstappen put together that incredible run of ten wins in a row, he kept saying, "I know how quickly things can change. We can be happy about the success, but I realise that the streak will end sooner or later."



In Singapore it did: Red Bull Racing botched the set-up, Verstappen salvaged a fifth place and failed to stand on the podium for the first time in 2023.



Now Max says: "I'm not afraid of losing. I hate it, but that's part of the sport. The bottom line is that you have to be aware that as an athlete you lose much more often than you win. People always say that I have won so many times. But I lost in even more races. I also went through this phase where we knew as a team - we are not really capable of winning. So you have to appreciate all the more the good times."



Max Verstappen has the best car in the field with the Red Bull Racing RB19, but that is not the most important aspect of this season for him: "The most influential factor is consistency. It's no use having a fast car but then not performing on certain weekends. We didn't always have the easiest weekends in 2023 either, but we managed to be at our best in most situations when it mattered - in the race."



"At the end of the day, it's like this: I've achieved my big goal in motorsport, I've become Formula 1 World Champion. Everything that comes now is a bonus."





Three-peat in the paddock

Jos Verstappen drove for Orange Team Arrows in Formula One in 2001 and brought his son Max to the track. When I first saw the little guy, looking around perky, not a bit intimidated by all the hustle and bustle in the paddock, my mind went, "Somehow he looks like he knows he belongs here."



I never forgot that thought.



Twenty years later, Max was Formula One world champion with Red Bull Racing-Honda. He had defeated seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes after a titanic duel, with a controversial decision on the last lap of the final race in Abu Dhabi. It doesn't get much more exciting than that.



Max Verstappen came to the premier class as a 17-year-old, and of course the clamour was great. Know-it-alls complained that Verstappen would certainly be out of his depth, they painted the picture of serious accidents, and anyway, what would happen next? That a kart driver would go straight into Formula 1?



Because of Max, the FIA introduced a complex points system to obtain the Formula 1 driver's licence called Super Licence and a minimum age of 18.



Therefore, Max is forever the youngest Formula One GP driver, at 17 years, 5 months and 15 days, at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix.



As with Kimi Räikkönen 14 years earlier, who was also criticised for allegedly lacking experience, the criticism took care of itself: because men like Kimi or Max are born for racing.



In Max's case, it's not just the racing genes of Jos Verstappen that come into play; mother Sophie has shown many a boy the ropes in the kart.





Overtaking is not overtaking

The first years were characterised by, let's call it, a certain youthful cockiness. Max couldn't understand why the other drivers were so upset about his manoeuvres when attacking or defending. He was doing nothing different than all the years before, and the roots for unusual line choices go deep, all the way back to the priceless, hard school Max went through with his father.



Jos did not treat his son with kid gloves. The now 51-year-old Jos says: "Even at karting level, I tried to teach him as much as I could. Because there are many aspects to consider - the driving itself, how you overtake, the set-up of your car. I think giving Max a lot to learn early on has paid off, because on his debut in Formula One it showed that he's very advanced for his age."



On his son's unusual line choice, Jos said, "Overtaking was a huge issue for me because I think you can overtake the wrong way. If he lost time on an overtaking manoeuvre, then I tried to explain to him how to do it better. If you lose time on the track, then you haven't done it right. Max internalised that."



"It went so far that I forbade him to attack on the straights or in places that seemed too easy to me. I told him: 'You are only allowed to attack here, here and also there, but not otherwise'. And those were corners where the others might not attack because it's much more difficult. That's one of the reasons why we later got the impression in Formula 1 that Max could overtake anywhere. An overtaking manoeuvre is not a product of chance. A driver has to keep a sharp eye on his opponent, spy out his weaknesses and really get to grips with his rival. Max has trained this for years in karting, it has become second nature to him."





Deep inner peace

The craft of the racing driver is one thing, the mental side is another. Max Verstappen is more deeply relaxed than ever. Unless he gets upset about something. Then fiery temperament comes out, as if Sicilian blood were throbbing through Max's veins, and the language becomes rustic.



But the basic attitude shows a person who is at peace with himself, who is completely aware of his abilities and who is therefore not annoyed when he doesn't win (exceptions prove the rule). As long as Max Verstappen knows that he has made the most of his opportunities, everything is fine.



Where does this composure come from? Jos Verstappen: "It corresponds to his character, you can't train something like that. I know I'm not the easiest person to work with, and I demanded a lot from Max. But he was able to take it all. He has always been very strong mentally. With many victories, he built up a huge self-confidence step by step. When you believe in yourself strongly, that doesn't go away."





Disarming honesty

What makes this Verstappen tick? What makes him so strong? Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner thinks: "In all my years, I have never seen a driver who is as straightforward as Max. Everything is tackled with the greatest openness and honesty. What the public thinks is not so important to him, he likes to keep to himself off the track anyway."



"Then when you spend more time with him and get to know him better, he's a super-nice lad who brings total passion to his sport, immensely hungry, motivated to the core; to be precise, I don't know any other rider who has such a strong inner drive. No other rider I have worked with has raced at such a consistently high level."



"In terms of working with him, it's very easy to sit down with him and get his attention. Maybe in conversation it shows that he disagrees, but he's always trying to find a common denominator."



Very important for the Dutchman: the symbiotic collaboration with his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase. Horner goes on to say, "The dyamik between the two is so intense that in between you have to ask yourself who is supposed to be the driver and who is supposed to be the engineer here. I think the work between a driver and his race engineer is quite fundamental to success. The engineer has to be able to implement what the driver needs. I see a bond as strong as the one between Sebastian Vettel and Guillaume Rocquelin."





Staying true to oneself

I think one reason Max Verstappen is so popular, far beyond the confines of his trusty orange shirts: he's authentic. The Red Bull Racing driver is a miserable actor, you always know exactly where you stand, whether he's angry or happy.



The fans appreciate that: in 2021, he was voted the most popular driver in a poll for Formula 1, with 14.4 per cent of all votes. It was clear that the Red Bull Racing star would be ahead in the Netherlands, and the top position in Japan is also obvious due to his work with Honda. What was more surprising was that Max is also the most popular driver among fans in the USA, not the globetrotter Lewis Hamilton, who regularly spends time in America.



Max never makes a murderer's pit out of his heart, even if his words get stuck in the throat of some people or he does himself no favours with his merciless honesty. Unforgettable how he once admitted in Mexico that he had not slowed down under yellow when Bottas' Mercedes was stuck in the track barrier to his left. That cost him the record of becoming the youngest Formula 1 driver on pole.



Max Verstappen was annoyed with himself for a while, then he went back to business as usual.



Three world championship titles - and now what? Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso believes his opponents will have to dress warmly: "In the next few years Max will win more titles."



And Lewis Hamilton proved to be a good prophet at the end of 2021: "People forget now and then how young Max still is. He's only going to get stronger every season and shape this decade, there's no question in my mind."





