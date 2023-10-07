Horner: "Max Verstappen belongs to the exclusive club".

The fact that Max Verstappen wrapped up his third world championship title in the Qatar sprint makes for a somewhat smaller world championship party. But the praise is all the greater.

Not only Helmut Marko, but also Christian Horner was ready for the party. After Max Verstappen's third world championship title, there will be celebrations at Red Bull Racing, but only with the handbrake on, as there is still the GP on Sunday.

"Anyway, I won't be singing tonight," Horner announced with a wink: "It's Saturday night, we still have a race tomorrow. We're already taking a little moment to enjoy that as a team. But then we focus on the race."

But of course the evening was all about Verstappen, his season, his dominance, his class. With that and an almost unbeatable car, he has made his mark on Formula One.

"Max is now one of the biggest names in the history of the sport. Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, Ayrton Senna - he belongs to this exclusive club of people who are three-time world champions. And now he is counted among legends," Horner said.

But Horner also stressed that it is not just about individuals. "This has been a super time now for our team. Without the hard work, also of those working behind the scenes, none of this would have been possible. It's all a team effort," he said.

Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit

01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 19 laps

02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871sec

03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806

07 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +19.860

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19.864

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742

11th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22.863

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +24.523

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26,868

Out

Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 407 points

02 Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 137

07 Norris 121

08. Russell 120

09th Piastri 65

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 22

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 630 points

02. Mercedes 314

03. Ferrari 290

04th Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 186

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 22

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5