Horner: "Max Verstappen belongs to the exclusive club".
Not only Helmut Marko, but also Christian Horner was ready for the party. After Max Verstappen's third world championship title, there will be celebrations at Red Bull Racing, but only with the handbrake on, as there is still the GP on Sunday.
"Anyway, I won't be singing tonight," Horner announced with a wink: "It's Saturday night, we still have a race tomorrow. We're already taking a little moment to enjoy that as a team. But then we focus on the race."
But of course the evening was all about Verstappen, his season, his dominance, his class. With that and an almost unbeatable car, he has made his mark on Formula One.
"Max is now one of the biggest names in the history of the sport. Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, Ayrton Senna - he belongs to this exclusive club of people who are three-time world champions. And now he is counted among legends," Horner said.
But Horner also stressed that it is not just about individuals. "This has been a super time now for our team. Without the hard work, also of those working behind the scenes, none of this would have been possible. It's all a team effort," he said.
Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit
01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 19 laps
02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871sec
03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806
07 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +19.860
08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19.864
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742
11th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22.863
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +24.523
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26,868
Out
Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 407 points
02 Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 137
07 Norris 121
08. Russell 120
09th Piastri 65
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 22
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 630 points
02. Mercedes 314
03. Ferrari 290
04th Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 186
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 22
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5