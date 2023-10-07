Max Verstappen: Moving words about Red Bull Racing

It wasn't a run to the world championship title this year, it was a display of power from Max Verstappen for long stretches. He made his mark on this 2023 season, but ironically he secured another World Championship triumph with a second place - in a sprint, to boot.

Max on his race: "It wasn't all that easy. At the start, the drivers on soft tyres played cat and mouse with us, who were on medium-hard rollers. I lost a few places. I wanted to stay patient because I knew we were good this year in terms of tyre wear. But the numerous safety car periods didn't play into our hands."

"I also lost time behind Russell, otherwise it might have been enough against Piastri. But that nagging feeling quickly faded after the sprint, because the third title is in the dry, and ultimately that's all that mattered to me today."

Verstappen is visibly moved as he continues, "This is a very special year and I've stressed a few times how important it is to enjoy it. We've had a great run, so many fabulous wins, now successfully defending both titles - it makes us really proud and we have to enjoy this moment. I don't think there will be many years like this. That makes it all the more important to savour it properly."



And how does Max savour it on the night of his title win? Verstappen winks and fibs to the journalists: "Well, I'll have a mineral water or two, but I promise I'll be back in good form tomorrow."



Max is now a three-time Formula 1 champion, on a par with the greats of the sport - Ayrton Senna, Jackie Stewart, Jack Brabham. Is that already secured? Verstappen: "Not really yet. I would never have dreamed of something like this when I was striving towards Formula 1."



"My goal was always to make it to the premier class, win there and ideally take the title. I achieved that for the first time in 2021, and at the time I thought to myself - anything else that comes now, that's a bonus. And that's how I still look at it."



And again Max gets emotional: "I'm very grateful for what I get to achieve with this great team. And this season in particular, as I said, is one we'll be talking about for many years to come, I'm quite sure of that."



"And it's not just the sporting side with all these victories. It's also the human side - it's just so much fun to work with this team, we have a great team spirit at Red Bull Racing, everyone pulls together and people work day and night to give me a car like this. I appreciate that."



How would Max compare his three titles? "In terms of successes, this is the best one, because in no season have we been so superior. Of course, the first title is always very special, just like you will always remember your first victory, no matter how many more Grands Prix you win."



"Every title was different: the first one was very, very emotional because it was just the first one and because of the way it came about back in 2021 in Abu Dhabi. The second one was special because we could confirm that we had not become world champions by chance. But this one is almost my favourite because I think it's our best year together. I also think this one is the best car I could drive at Red Bull Racing."



Often drivers have told us they sensed from the first test with a new race car - this is going to be a great year or more likely a tough season. How does Max see it? "I always find it a bit difficult to assess. Of course you get a feel for the car quickly, for better or for worse, but at the end of the day you never know what the competition is going to do."



"I'm actually assuming that we're going to face a lot of headwind from our rivals. And I was quite stunned in Bahrain by how well that went. But even then I wasn't sure of myself. Because Bahrain is only a snapshot and maybe not the most meaningful track in terms of the qualities of a race car as an all-rounder. But when we were subsequently fast on very different types of tracks, I suspected that we would have a good year."





Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit

01 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min

02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497

04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806

07 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +19.860

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19.864

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742

11th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22.863

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +24.523

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26,868

Out

Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 407 points

02 Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 137

07 Norris 121

08. Russell 120

09th Piastri 65

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 22

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 630 points

02. Mercedes 314

03. Ferrari 290

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 186

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 22

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5