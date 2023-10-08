Qatar GP on TV: World Champion Max Verstappen for free
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Max Verstappen is world champion for the third time. The Dutchman does not want to let up for a long time yet. It will also be exciting on Sunday after the world championship decision made in Saturday's sprint, because McLaren is putting Red Bull Racing under a lot of pressure.
Those who want to watch the GP after the entertaining sprint have a free opportunity this time: Sky will show the Qatar GP on skysport.de, in the Sky Sport app and on its Sky Sport YouTube channel - in addition to the live broadcast and coverage on Sky Sport F1 and WOW.
For the first time, Sky will also broadcast the race on its TikTok channel @skysportformel1 - in 9:16 format and with its own hosts: Sophia Flörsch and Joé Signon will be commentating together and will be in constant exchange with the TikTok community, which will also benefit from the multi-split screen function (up to four signals in parallel) during the live stream.
We will keep you up to date with the live ticker, but of course, as always, we have also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ORF, ServusTV and SRF for you.
Qatar GP on TV
Sunday, 8 October
08.00: Sky Sport F1 - Japanese Grand Prix 2023
10.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay
12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Free Practice Replay
13.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Repeat
15.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Repeat
16.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay
17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenecke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Grand Prix previews
17.40 hrs: ORF 1 - Formula 1 News
18.20: SRF Info - Preliminary reports on the race
18.25 hrs: ORF 1 - Pre-race reports
18.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage (also free of charge on skysport.de, in the Sky app as well as on YouTube)
6.55 p.m.: ORF 1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
18.55: SRF Info - Start of Grand Prix coverage
19.00: Qatar Grand Prix (57 laps)
20.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and Interviews
21.00 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome
21.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference
21.40: ORF 1 - Max Verstappen: Anatomy of a Champion
22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
22.45: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: Jenson Button in Canada 2011
23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: Nigel Mansell at Silverstone 1987
23.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Japan 2023
23.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qatar Grand Prix replay
23.45: ServusTV - Qatar Grand Prix Repeat