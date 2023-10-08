Qatar GP on TV: World Champion Max Verstappen for free

Sky will be showing Sunday's race in Qatar free of charge on skysport.de, in the app and on YouTube. Can McLaren give world champion Max Verstappen a run for his money?

Max Verstappen is world champion for the third time. The Dutchman does not want to let up for a long time yet. It will also be exciting on Sunday after the world championship decision made in Saturday's sprint, because McLaren is putting Red Bull Racing under a lot of pressure.

Those who want to watch the GP after the entertaining sprint have a free opportunity this time: Sky will show the Qatar GP on skysport.de, in the Sky Sport app and on its Sky Sport YouTube channel - in addition to the live broadcast and coverage on Sky Sport F1 and WOW.

For the first time, Sky will also broadcast the race on its TikTok channel @skysportformel1 - in 9:16 format and with its own hosts: Sophia Flörsch and Joé Signon will be commentating together and will be in constant exchange with the TikTok community, which will also benefit from the multi-split screen function (up to four signals in parallel) during the live stream.

We will keep you up to date with the live ticker, but of course, as always, we have also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ORF, ServusTV and SRF for you.

Qatar GP on TV

Sunday, 8 October

08.00: Sky Sport F1 - Japanese Grand Prix 2023

10.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay

11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay

12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Free Practice Replay

13.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Repeat

15.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Repeat

16.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay

17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenecke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Grand Prix previews

17.40 hrs: ORF 1 - Formula 1 News

18.20: SRF Info - Preliminary reports on the race

18.25 hrs: ORF 1 - Pre-race reports

18.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage (also free of charge on skysport.de, in the Sky app as well as on YouTube)

6.55 p.m.: ORF 1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage

18.55: SRF Info - Start of Grand Prix coverage

19.00: Qatar Grand Prix (57 laps)

20.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and Interviews

21.00 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome

21.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference

21.40: ORF 1 - Max Verstappen: Anatomy of a Champion

22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

22.45: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: Jenson Button in Canada 2011

23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: Nigel Mansell at Silverstone 1987

23.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Japan 2023

23.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qatar Grand Prix replay

23.45: ServusTV - Qatar Grand Prix Repeat