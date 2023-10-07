Max Verstappen and the future: perplexing answer

The champions agree: Max Verstappen will continue to make his mark on Formula 1 in the years to come. Fernando Alonso has said at the Losail International Circuit: "Against the backdrop of stable regulations and in view of his performances, I assume that Max is far from done with winning."

And record champion Lewis Hamilton has said on the same subject: "This is going to be Max Verstappen's decade."

The 26-year-old Dutchman has committed himself to Red Bull Racing until the end of 2028, which says everything about the confidence the 48-time GP winner has in this racing team. But then what? When his current contract expires, Max will only be 31 years old.

Max says openly: "I don't know what I can still achieve in this sport. That depends primarily on the work we do, but of course also on how the opponents are positioned. I'm young, I still see myself in Formula 1 for a few more years and I believe that I can still show many good performances. At the end of the day, the question about my future is not about how long I can compete in Formula 1, but about how long I want to be here."

Because Max has already stated a few times that he can hardly imagine driving Formula 1 for as long as, say, Fernando Alonso or Lewis Hamilton. And he has other goals in motorsport, such as driving in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.



Does Max think that today's thirst for victory could be quenched one day? "Yes, definitely, that moment will come. It's only natural. At the end of the day, it's about the joy I get from the sport. At the moment, I'm enjoying Formula 1 to the fullest, and I appreciate that I've already achieved more than I could have ever dreamed."



"In some sports, at some point the body doesn't take it anymore, in others an athlete might be mentally burnt out. For me, I think it will be that on a certain day I tell myself I don't want to race so much anymore."



"I've never been a rider who sets goals tied to numbers or statistics. That's not how I tick. Records are something to look back on later and be proud of then, but today I'm completely focused on the next task at hand, and where that will lead in terms of wins or titles or bests, I don't worry about that."



Was there a point during the season when Verstappen was sure he was going to win this title? "Well, we realised of course that things were going well, but I've been in the sport long enough to know that you should never be completely sure of anything. But when we had that run of ten wins in a row, I had an inkling that it was really only a matter of time before we had the title in the bag."



"I hear all these comparisons with other champions and I see the names of the drivers who have all won these titles and sometimes I have to pinch myself - I can't believe I'm mentioned in the same breath as them. A few years ago, I would never have thought that was possible. It's a nice feeling, but also a bit surreal."



Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner has said he has never seen a driver drive so contently at the highest level. Max added: "I always find it a bit difficult to talk about myself, but of course I'm trying to improve all the time. I think I'm constantly evolving. And I'm constantly gaining experience. That makes it easier for me to deal with problems and, on balance, to make the best of the assignments."



Which victory in 2023 does Max remember most fondly? "Miami was extremely fun when I was able to win from ninth on the grid. The Spa-Francorchamps Grand Prix was also very satisfying and of course the race in mixed conditions in front of our own crowd at Zandvoort."



With five races to go, the title is wrapped up, so what does that change in Max's approach in the remaining rounds? "Nothing really, because my attitude is always the same - I want to get the best possible result, ideally a win. We approach every weekend with a hunger, as if we were still chasing that first win."





Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit

01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min

02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497

04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806

07 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +19.860

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19.864

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742

11th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22.863

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +24.523

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26,868

Out

Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 407 points

02 Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 137

07 Norris 121

08. Russell 120

09th Piastri 65

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 22

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 630 points

02. Mercedes 314

03. Ferrari 290

04th Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 186

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 22

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



