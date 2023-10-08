Due to track limits: penalties for Leclerc and Stroll

Track limits remain an important issue in Qatar. In the sprint, Charles Leclerc and Lance Stroll collected subsequent penalties because of the track limits.

There was not much for Ferrari in the Qatar Sprint. Carlos Sainz still scored three points after finishing sixth. His team-mate Charles Leclerc was originally in the points in seventh place, but was relegated after violating the track limits too often.

This resulted in a subsequent five-second penalty. As a result, the Monegasque was only twelfth in the end. Lance Stroll was also penalised, finishing 15th and last. He, too, had violated the track limits too often in the Aston Martin.

Mercedes, the big rival in the fight for second place in the Constructors' World Championship, scored nine points. 314 to 288 from Mercedes' point of view is therefore the score before Sunday night's GP. "That's where the big points are scored," knows Leclerc, who quickly ticked off the sprint and also took something positive away.

"When we see how well the mediums worked, I'm glad we didn't choose them today," said the Monegasque, who like Sainz was without a chance on the soft in the end. "Today was just about surviving, but hopefully the choice will help us for the race tomorrow."

Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit

01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min

02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497

04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19,864

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180

09 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22,863

12th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.860

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26.868

15th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +29,523

Out

Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash

World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 407 points

02 Pérez 223

03 Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 175

05th Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 121

08. Russell 120

09th Piastri 65

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 23

14th Hülkenberg 9

Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 630 points

02. Mercedes 314

03. Ferrari 288

04. Aston Martin 222

05. McLaren 186

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 23

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5