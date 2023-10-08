Due to track limits: penalties for Leclerc and Stroll
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
There was not much for Ferrari in the Qatar Sprint. Carlos Sainz still scored three points after finishing sixth. His team-mate Charles Leclerc was originally in the points in seventh place, but was relegated after violating the track limits too often.
This resulted in a subsequent five-second penalty. As a result, the Monegasque was only twelfth in the end. Lance Stroll was also penalised, finishing 15th and last. He, too, had violated the track limits too often in the Aston Martin.
Mercedes, the big rival in the fight for second place in the Constructors' World Championship, scored nine points. 314 to 288 from Mercedes' point of view is therefore the score before Sunday night's GP. "That's where the big points are scored," knows Leclerc, who quickly ticked off the sprint and also took something positive away.
"When we see how well the mediums worked, I'm glad we didn't choose them today," said the Monegasque, who like Sainz was without a chance on the soft in the end. "Today was just about surviving, but hopefully the choice will help us for the race tomorrow."
Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit
01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min
02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497
04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19,864
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180
09 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22,863
12th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.860
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26.868
15th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +29,523
Out
Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 407 points
02 Pérez 223
03 Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 175
05th Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 121
08. Russell 120
09th Piastri 65
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 23
14th Hülkenberg 9
Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 630 points
02. Mercedes 314
03. Ferrari 288
04. Aston Martin 222
05. McLaren 186
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 23
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5