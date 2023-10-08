Ralf Schumacher: Max Verstappen is really that good

The title is wrapped up: With a fighting drive to second place in the Qatar sprint, 26-year-old Max Verstappen has made himself Formula 1 World Champion for the third time in a row.

Ralf Schumacher has been observing the development of the Red Bull Racing driver for years. The 2001 and 2002 World Championship fourth-placed driver really goes into raptures when he talks about the now 48-time GP winner. The Formula 1 expert of our German colleagues from Sky says: "This year and this World Championship title are an incredible achievement. Especially when you compare what Max Verstappen gets out of the car in contrast to his teammate Sergio Pérez."

"Verstappen is already doing something there that someone else obviously can't do so easily. But also the Red Bull Racing team is doing a fantastic job, together with the driver they form a unit that is unbelievable. This is something very special in this form, because no driver has ever been so successful at one time. It's a new dimension."

The 48-year-old Schumacher continued: "Verstappen simply has this extra class. Even when things aren't going so well, he always manages to pick up the pace at the right moment and doesn't cause any accidents. Even in Singapore, when the car doesn't work so well as an exception to the rule, he managed to do that and finish a solid fifth."



"Verstappen is also familiar with all the rules, he has a complete overview of the race. That's ultimately what makes him so successful. The only thing that was unusual for him in securing the title is that he didn't win in the process. I'm sure he missed that a little bit because he's just so ambitious."



"Regardless of the title, Verstappen is already one of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 history for me. If you see his development and also look at how he drives. In terms of type, it's not necessarily that important to him how many titles he collects in the end. I could imagine that at some point he'll draw a line under Formula 1 from one day to the next and want to do something else. But he's currently having a lot of fun doing what he's doing; how long that lasts remains to be seen."



"I think Max Verstappen has a lot of titles left in him. But of course it also depends on what package he has available. It looks very good for Verstappen until 2026, only then will new rules come again. We have seen that most teams go through a difficult period after a very successful one. That's why it's so hard to say exactly how many more titles Verstappen will win. But what he has achieved so far in terms of speed already makes him one of the best drivers in the premier class."



"Even after winning the title early, Verstappen will remain highly motivated. He can still break some records this season, he wants to keep winning races. It will also challenge him more and also motivate him when the McLaren drivers in particular get closer to him. He will have more fun because he is challenged more. It's going to be exciting in the last races if McLaren keep going like this."





Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit

01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min

02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497

04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19,864

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180

09 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22,863

12th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.860

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26.868

15th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +29,523

Out

Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 407 points

02 Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 175

05th Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 121

08. Russell 120

09th Piastri 65

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 23

14th Hülkenberg 9

Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 630 points

02. Mercedes 314

03. Ferrari 288

04. Aston Martin 222

05. McLaren 186

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 23

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5