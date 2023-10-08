Nico Hülkenberg: Would like to blame Esteban

It looked like possible points for Nico Hülkenberg at the Qatar Sprint until it went bang on lap eleven. Very bitter for the German. The question of guilt was officially clarified.

Nico Hülkenberg took it sportingly. At least he tried. But of course the Haas driver was annoyed about the crash on the eleventh lap, which ended the Qatar sprint prematurely for him.

No one emerged victorious from the three-way battle between him, Esteban Ocon and Sergio Pérez, all three were eliminated. Hülkenberg could have scored points without the accident.

"It was very, very unfortunate. It was a three-way battle into the first and into the second corner. I tried the outside in the first corner, but there is so much dust and sand on the outside line that there is little grip. But I still got a good exit and wanted to try again in turn 2, but Checo came up all of a sudden and all three of us were more or less next to each other and I got sandwiched," Hülkenberg said.

Ocon was on the left at the time of the accident, Pérez on the right, Hülkenberg in the middle. First Ocon and Hülkenberg collided, then Ocon and Pérez. The trio had to go to the race stewards after the race, but no penalty was given.

"I would like to blame Esteban, but he can't know that Sergio is on the right. He thought I had room to pull over but that wasn't the case and yes - it was a stupid, unfortunate race situation and a bitter ending. With the medium we would still have had a pretty good starting position. I think there would have been something left," said Hülkenberg.

Will there perhaps be something on Sunday at the GP? "I'll start from 15th place. We all learned again today. Everyone will be better sorted. Accordingly, it was a good opportunity and therefore very bitter and frustrating for us that it unfortunately turned out like this," Hülkenberg said.

Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit

01 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min

02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497

04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19,864

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180

09 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22,863

12th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.860

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26.868

15th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +29,523

Out

Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 407 points

02 Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 175

05th Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 121

08. Russell 120

09th Piastri 65

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 23

14th Hülkenberg 9

Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 630 points

02. Mercedes 314

03. Ferrari 288

04. Aston Martin 222

05. McLaren 186

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 23

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5