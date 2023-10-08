Nico Hülkenberg: Would like to blame Esteban
Nico Hülkenberg took it sportingly. At least he tried. But of course the Haas driver was annoyed about the crash on the eleventh lap, which ended the Qatar sprint prematurely for him.
No one emerged victorious from the three-way battle between him, Esteban Ocon and Sergio Pérez, all three were eliminated. Hülkenberg could have scored points without the accident.
"It was very, very unfortunate. It was a three-way battle into the first and into the second corner. I tried the outside in the first corner, but there is so much dust and sand on the outside line that there is little grip. But I still got a good exit and wanted to try again in turn 2, but Checo came up all of a sudden and all three of us were more or less next to each other and I got sandwiched," Hülkenberg said.
Ocon was on the left at the time of the accident, Pérez on the right, Hülkenberg in the middle. First Ocon and Hülkenberg collided, then Ocon and Pérez. The trio had to go to the race stewards after the race, but no penalty was given.
"I would like to blame Esteban, but he can't know that Sergio is on the right. He thought I had room to pull over but that wasn't the case and yes - it was a stupid, unfortunate race situation and a bitter ending. With the medium we would still have had a pretty good starting position. I think there would have been something left," said Hülkenberg.
Will there perhaps be something on Sunday at the GP? "I'll start from 15th place. We all learned again today. Everyone will be better sorted. Accordingly, it was a good opportunity and therefore very bitter and frustrating for us that it unfortunately turned out like this," Hülkenberg said.
Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit
01 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min
02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497
04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19,864
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180
09 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22,863
12th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.860
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26.868
15th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +29,523
Out
Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 407 points
02 Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 175
05th Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 121
08. Russell 120
09th Piastri 65
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 23
14th Hülkenberg 9
Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 630 points
02. Mercedes 314
03. Ferrari 288
04. Aston Martin 222
05. McLaren 186
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 23
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5