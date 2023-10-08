Max Verstappen World Champion again: Praise from his opponents
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Max Verstappen - Formula 1 Champion 2021, 2022, 2023. The 26-year-old Dutchman is showing his best Formula 1 season, and even his opponents are deeply impressed.
George Russell (Mercedes)
"Red Bull Racing is superior in all respects and Max is obviously driving on another level. We can only take our hats off."
Alex Albon (Williams)
"Congratulations. While I don't think second place in the sprint race is the way he wanted to win this title. But Max has just been so dominant this year. It shows what level he and the team are riding at. I know what it's like to be his teammate and how good he really is. Max and RBR were the best in the field from start to finish. They deserved the successful title defence."
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
"My congratulations to him and the team. I hope we can somehow keep up with him at the Qatar GP."
Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
"Congratulations, my friend. It's really incredible what you have achieved. Your whole family makes sacrifices, I've seen that over the years. I'm proud to share the track with you and I hope you have more successes in the future."
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
"Triple world champion - that's fantastic. As I have stated many times, Max Verstappen has all the success he deserves. The team is doing great, but he's doing incredible and consistently putting in fabulous performances. I hope he was able to enjoy that, even if it all happened on a Saturday. In the Grand Prix we'll try to make life a bit difficult for him, even though I personally don't think we'll get anywhere near his pace."
Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
"Another season of records. I congratulate him and the team from the bottom of my heart. Red Bull Racing is driving at an extremely high level. Also how few mistakes they make, that's unrivalled compared to other teams. You can only respect and appreciate the results they achieve. But hopefully this dominance will come to an end sooner rather than later."
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
"My congratulations. He is showing an almost perfect year. Hopefully we can make life a bit harder for him next season."
Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
"Congratulations. What an incredible season, Max has broken so many records! And they weren't easy races, sometimes they were quite difficult because of the weather conditions. When you make virtually no mistakes and deliver every Sunday, regardless of the freak weather, that deserves every respect from us."
Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit
01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min
02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497
04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19,864
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180
09 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22,863
12th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.860
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26.868
15th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +29,523
Out
Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 407 points
02 Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 175
05th Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 121
08. Russell 120
09th Piastri 65
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 23
14th Hülkenberg 9
Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 630 points
02. Mercedes 314
03. Ferrari 288
04. Aston Martin 222
05. McLaren 186
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 23
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5