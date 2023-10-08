Max Verstappen World Champion again: Praise from his opponents

Max Verstappen - Formula 1 Champion 2021, 2022, 2023. The 26-year-old Dutchman is showing his best Formula 1 season, and even his opponents are deeply impressed.

George Russell (Mercedes)

"Red Bull Racing is superior in all respects and Max is obviously driving on another level. We can only take our hats off."

Alex Albon (Williams)

"Congratulations. While I don't think second place in the sprint race is the way he wanted to win this title. But Max has just been so dominant this year. It shows what level he and the team are riding at. I know what it's like to be his teammate and how good he really is. Max and RBR were the best in the field from start to finish. They deserved the successful title defence."

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

"My congratulations to him and the team. I hope we can somehow keep up with him at the Qatar GP."



Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

"Congratulations, my friend. It's really incredible what you have achieved. Your whole family makes sacrifices, I've seen that over the years. I'm proud to share the track with you and I hope you have more successes in the future."



Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

"Triple world champion - that's fantastic. As I have stated many times, Max Verstappen has all the success he deserves. The team is doing great, but he's doing incredible and consistently putting in fabulous performances. I hope he was able to enjoy that, even if it all happened on a Saturday. In the Grand Prix we'll try to make life a bit difficult for him, even though I personally don't think we'll get anywhere near his pace."



Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

"Another season of records. I congratulate him and the team from the bottom of my heart. Red Bull Racing is driving at an extremely high level. Also how few mistakes they make, that's unrivalled compared to other teams. You can only respect and appreciate the results they achieve. But hopefully this dominance will come to an end sooner rather than later."



Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

"My congratulations. He is showing an almost perfect year. Hopefully we can make life a bit harder for him next season."



Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

"Congratulations. What an incredible season, Max has broken so many records! And they weren't easy races, sometimes they were quite difficult because of the weather conditions. When you make virtually no mistakes and deliver every Sunday, regardless of the freak weather, that deserves every respect from us."





Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit

01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min

02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497

04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19,864

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180

09 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22,863

12th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.860

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26.868

15th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +29,523

Out

Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 407 points

02 Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 175

05th Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 121

08. Russell 120

09th Piastri 65

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 23

14th Hülkenberg 9

Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 630 points

02. Mercedes 314

03. Ferrari 288

04. Aston Martin 222

05. McLaren 186

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 23

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5