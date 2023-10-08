Qatar GP live ticker: Here's how Verstappen drove to victory

Three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen takes his first win in Qatar at the Losail International Circuit. Read the live ticker here to see how the action unfolds at the night race.

On Saturday, Max Verstappen made himself a three-time Formula 1 world champion. A small blot in the Dutchman's clean sheet: he did not win the sprint, but finished second behind the promising McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen started the Qatar Grand Prix from pole position, and once again he did everything right - victory No. 14 this year from pole!

And he can break a few more records in 2023, such as the one for the most wins per season (Verstappen won 15 times in 2022). He broke the record for the most leading laps per season in Qatar.



Read everything you need to know from the night race in Qatar in our live ticker.