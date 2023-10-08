Focus on Pérez: What Red Bull Racing expects now

The future of Sergio Pérez remains a big topic. His contract with Red Bull Racing runs until the end of 2024, but the Mexican is in a permanent slump of form, and the 33-year-old has no chance against his team-mate Max Verstappen this season.

However, Pérez is having a hard time defending his second place in the world championship in the best car. Time and again he makes mistakes, and qualifying is his biggest weakness.

It has been discussed for months whether Red Bull Racing can afford a weakening second driver in the long run.

"I think if there was an alternative on the market now, he would be replaced for next year. But there isn't one. That's what makes it so difficult for Red Bull. But he's too far away right now. It's just extreme," former world champion Nico Rosberg told Sky.

With Liam Lawson, you don't know at all where you stand with him, Rosberg said. "Of course he's considered a talent, apparently he's done quite well. But you can't just put him in the Red Bull now, because who knows how that will go. That would be too much of a risk."

With Daniel Ricciardo, who is currently injured, it would also be "a bit of a risk because you haven't seen much of him yet. But you could take a little time until Daniel is driving again. And then you could analyse that. And then he would be a possible candidate".

Sky expert Ralf Schumacher would basically "not put any future hopes next to Max Verstappen, because he ruins them".

That means: "Daniel Ricciardo, who is in the late autumn of his career, who also makes sense from a marketing point of view, who is a cheerful person, would probably be the better candidate. But Liam Lawson should first drive for two years, if he is allowed to, at Alpha Tauri. He's better off there."

And what does Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko say? He is certainly increasing the pressure on Pérez, who has to get his act together again in order to secure his place.

"The gap is simply too big at the moment, because then second place in the World Championship is also at risk," said Marko, who stresses: "In general, we want to carry out the contractual situation, which goes until 2024. And that is entirely up to him now. But then we have three relatively good drivers in the AlphaTauri. And let's see how that develops. But we assume that he will find his old strength again."

Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit

01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min

02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497

04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19,864

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180

09 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22,863

12th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.860

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26.868

15th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +29,523

Out

Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 407 points

02 Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 175

05th Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 121

08. Russell 120

09th Piastri 65

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 23

14th Hülkenberg 9

Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 630 points

02. Mercedes 314

03. Ferrari 288

04. Aston Martin 222

05. McLaren 186

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 23

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5