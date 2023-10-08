Focus on Pérez: What Red Bull Racing expects now
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The future of Sergio Pérez remains a big topic. His contract with Red Bull Racing runs until the end of 2024, but the Mexican is in a permanent slump of form, and the 33-year-old has no chance against his team-mate Max Verstappen this season.
However, Pérez is having a hard time defending his second place in the world championship in the best car. Time and again he makes mistakes, and qualifying is his biggest weakness.
It has been discussed for months whether Red Bull Racing can afford a weakening second driver in the long run.
"I think if there was an alternative on the market now, he would be replaced for next year. But there isn't one. That's what makes it so difficult for Red Bull. But he's too far away right now. It's just extreme," former world champion Nico Rosberg told Sky.
With Liam Lawson, you don't know at all where you stand with him, Rosberg said. "Of course he's considered a talent, apparently he's done quite well. But you can't just put him in the Red Bull now, because who knows how that will go. That would be too much of a risk."
With Daniel Ricciardo, who is currently injured, it would also be "a bit of a risk because you haven't seen much of him yet. But you could take a little time until Daniel is driving again. And then you could analyse that. And then he would be a possible candidate".
Sky expert Ralf Schumacher would basically "not put any future hopes next to Max Verstappen, because he ruins them".
That means: "Daniel Ricciardo, who is in the late autumn of his career, who also makes sense from a marketing point of view, who is a cheerful person, would probably be the better candidate. But Liam Lawson should first drive for two years, if he is allowed to, at Alpha Tauri. He's better off there."
And what does Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko say? He is certainly increasing the pressure on Pérez, who has to get his act together again in order to secure his place.
"The gap is simply too big at the moment, because then second place in the World Championship is also at risk," said Marko, who stresses: "In general, we want to carry out the contractual situation, which goes until 2024. And that is entirely up to him now. But then we have three relatively good drivers in the AlphaTauri. And let's see how that develops. But we assume that he will find his old strength again."
Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit
01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min
02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497
04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19,864
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180
09 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22,863
12th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.860
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26.868
15th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +29,523
Out
Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 407 points
02 Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 175
05th Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 121
08. Russell 120
09th Piastri 65
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 23
14th Hülkenberg 9
Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 630 points
02. Mercedes 314
03. Ferrari 288
04. Aston Martin 222
05. McLaren 186
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 23
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5