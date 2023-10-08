"Sport und Talk" on ServusTV: Gerhard Berger as guest
The retirement of team-mate Sergio Pérez in the Qatar sprint was enough for Max Verstappen, who ultimately came second, to prematurely take the Formula 1 world championship crown. In the end, Verstappen came second and celebrated his third title already on Saturday.
With the title hat-trick, the superstar in the service of Red Bull Racing joins legends of the top class such as Ayrton Senna or Niki Lauda.
Football: Given and sold - FIFA's game with the World Cup
The awarding of the 2030 World Cup to Europe, Africa and South America is likely to pave the way for Saudi Arabia to host the following finals, especially since the kingdom between the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf has already announced its bid and the continental rotation principle applies anyway. The process seems to be entirely to Gianni Infantino's liking. The FIFA president is pushing ahead with the commercialisation of world football without regard for losses. Is the Swiss overdoing it?
Cycling: Felix Austria - an Austrian stage winner at the Tour de France
Last July, Felix Gall wrote red-white-red cycling history. The East Tyrolean is the fourth Austrian to win a stage of the Tour de France. But the mountain specialist was able to celebrate his victory in the queen stage from Saint-Gervais-les-Bains to Courchevel with more than 5,000 metres of altitude. The reward for his efforts: In the election for Sportsman of the Year, the East Tyrolean is considered a top contender for the prestigious Niki Trophy.
Presenter: Christian Baier
The topics:
Formula 1: Qatar Grand Prix
Football: World Cup 2030
Cycling: Felix Gall exclusively
The guests:
Gerhard Berger (10 grand prix wins)
Christian Danner (36 Grand Prix starts)
Dr. Gerhard Kuntschik (motor sport journalist)
Peter Stöger (former coach, e.g. Borussia Dortmund, 1. FC Köln)
Georg Pangl (former Bundesliga executive and UEFA manager)
Michael Wanits (ServusTV football commentator)
Felix Gall (winner of the Tour de France 2023 royal stage)
Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit
01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min
02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497
04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19,864
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180
09 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22,863
12th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.860
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26.868
15th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +29,523
Out
Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 407 points
02 Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 175
05th Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 121
08. Russell 120
09th Piastri 65
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 23
14th Hülkenberg 9
Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 630 points
02. Mercedes 314
03. Ferrari 288
04. Aston Martin 222
05. McLaren 186
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 23
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5