"Sport und Talk" on ServusTV: Gerhard Berger as guest

On Monday, Gerhard Berger will be the guest on "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7" on ServusTV. The big topic: world champion Max Verstappen.

The retirement of team-mate Sergio Pérez in the Qatar sprint was enough for Max Verstappen, who ultimately came second, to prematurely take the Formula 1 world championship crown. In the end, Verstappen came second and celebrated his third title already on Saturday.

With the title hat-trick, the superstar in the service of Red Bull Racing joins legends of the top class such as Ayrton Senna or Niki Lauda.

Football: Given and sold - FIFA's game with the World Cup

The awarding of the 2030 World Cup to Europe, Africa and South America is likely to pave the way for Saudi Arabia to host the following finals, especially since the kingdom between the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf has already announced its bid and the continental rotation principle applies anyway. The process seems to be entirely to Gianni Infantino's liking. The FIFA president is pushing ahead with the commercialisation of world football without regard for losses. Is the Swiss overdoing it?

Cycling: Felix Austria - an Austrian stage winner at the Tour de France

Last July, Felix Gall wrote red-white-red cycling history. The East Tyrolean is the fourth Austrian to win a stage of the Tour de France. But the mountain specialist was able to celebrate his victory in the queen stage from Saint-Gervais-les-Bains to Courchevel with more than 5,000 metres of altitude. The reward for his efforts: In the election for Sportsman of the Year, the East Tyrolean is considered a top contender for the prestigious Niki Trophy.

Formula 1: Qatar Grand Prix

Football: World Cup 2030

Cycling: Felix Gall exclusively

Gerhard Berger (10 grand prix wins)

Christian Danner (36 Grand Prix starts)

Dr. Gerhard Kuntschik (motor sport journalist)

Peter Stöger (former coach, e.g. Borussia Dortmund, 1. FC Köln)

Georg Pangl (former Bundesliga executive and UEFA manager)

Michael Wanits (ServusTV football commentator)

Felix Gall (winner of the Tour de France 2023 royal stage)

Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit

01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min

02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497

04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19,864

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180

09 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22,863

12th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.860

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26.868

15th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +29,523

Out

Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 407 points

02 Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 175

05th Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 121

08. Russell 120

09th Piastri 65

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 23

14th Hülkenberg 9

Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 630 points

02. Mercedes 314

03. Ferrari 288

04. Aston Martin 222

05. McLaren 186

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 23

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5