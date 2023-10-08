Tyre whirl in Qatar: FIA orders 3 mandatory stops!

After the first day of practice in Qatar, the tyre specialists from Pirelli had discovered damage on the F1 rollers. Now it will soon be announced - three stops in the Grand Prix are mandatory!

The Pirelli specialists discovered damage to the tyres on Friday evening in Qatar, at the transition from tread to carcass. The Milan specialists claim that this is due to the repeated driving over the 5 cm high curbs at the Losail International Circuit.

As a result, the track boundary was redefined for Saturday in the high-speed right-hand corners 12 and 13. This passage is classified as particularly problematic. The white line was moved 80 centimetres inwards so that the riders would no longer be clambering around on the curb and hurting their tyres.

After the Qatar sprint over 19 laps, all tyres were checked, then it was to be decided whether further precautionary measures were necessary for the World Championship round in Qatar.

Pirelli and the FIA decided on safety - maximum use of one set of tyres for 18 laps, so three tyre stops are mandatory in the 57-lap Grand Prix.



What happens if a driver should drive longer than this maximum of 18 laps? Then the offender is taken out of the race with the black flag.



Pirelli race director Mario Isola elaborates: "The damage to the tyres can only be seen under a microscope, not by the naked eye. We always routinely inspect the rollers in the evening after a day of use, that's when we discovered these injuries."



"We are far from saying that the drivers were directly facing tyre blowouts. But we are aware of the responsibility and the view - if the tyres are exposed to this unusual frequency on the kerbs for a long period of time, it could lead to air loss. So we made representations to the FIA and suggested what form we could take to stay on the safe side."





Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit

01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min

02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497

04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19,864

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180

09 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22,863

12th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.860

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26.868

15th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +29,523

Out

Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 407 points

02 Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 175

05th Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 121

08. Russell 120

09th Piastri 65

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 23

14th Hülkenberg 9

Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 630 points

02. Mercedes 314

03. Ferrari 288

04. Aston Martin 222

05. McLaren 186

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 23

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5