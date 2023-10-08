Tyre whirl in Qatar: FIA orders 3 mandatory stops!
The Pirelli specialists discovered damage to the tyres on Friday evening in Qatar, at the transition from tread to carcass. The Milan specialists claim that this is due to the repeated driving over the 5 cm high curbs at the Losail International Circuit.
As a result, the track boundary was redefined for Saturday in the high-speed right-hand corners 12 and 13. This passage is classified as particularly problematic. The white line was moved 80 centimetres inwards so that the riders would no longer be clambering around on the curb and hurting their tyres.
After the Qatar sprint over 19 laps, all tyres were checked, then it was to be decided whether further precautionary measures were necessary for the World Championship round in Qatar.
Pirelli and the FIA decided on safety - maximum use of one set of tyres for 18 laps, so three tyre stops are mandatory in the 57-lap Grand Prix.
What happens if a driver should drive longer than this maximum of 18 laps? Then the offender is taken out of the race with the black flag.
Pirelli race director Mario Isola elaborates: "The damage to the tyres can only be seen under a microscope, not by the naked eye. We always routinely inspect the rollers in the evening after a day of use, that's when we discovered these injuries."
"We are far from saying that the drivers were directly facing tyre blowouts. But we are aware of the responsibility and the view - if the tyres are exposed to this unusual frequency on the kerbs for a long period of time, it could lead to air loss. So we made representations to the FIA and suggested what form we could take to stay on the safe side."
Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit
01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min
02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497
04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19,864
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180
09 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22,863
12th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.860
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26.868
15th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +29,523
Out
Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 407 points
02 Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 175
05th Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 121
08. Russell 120
09th Piastri 65
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 23
14th Hülkenberg 9
Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 630 points
02. Mercedes 314
03. Ferrari 288
04. Aston Martin 222
05. McLaren 186
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 23
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5