Krack on problem child Stroll: Sport lives from emotions

Lance Stroll remains the problem child at Aston Martin. Team boss Mike Krack, however, has come to the Canadian's defence after his freak-out on Friday.

Lance Stroll attracted attention in Qatar. However, not for sporting reasons, but for his behaviour. On Friday, he made headlines with a shove against his performance coach, among other things.

These were consistently negative in Qatar because Stroll has not delivered on the track for weeks, has no chance against his team-mate Fernando Alonso. Former world champion Nico Rosberg therefore did not leave a good mark on Stroll.

Stroll has now been taken to task by his team boss for his behaviour. "It's not so easy to judge someone directly. I usually try not to talk to you straight after the race or straight after qualifying because I know how charged you are with adrenaline. You also see the odd footballer throwing a jersey or throwing the bottle down or not high-fiving the coach when he is substituted," Krack said on Sky.

The Luxembourger continued: "I think sport thrives on such emotions and you shouldn't condemn it too much when you are in such a situation. So in the team there is no problem. We have talked about it. It's all good."

Enquiry: has Stroll acknowledged mistakes and apologised? "That's what he did. Absolutely. No problem," Krack said.

Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit

01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min

02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497

04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19,864

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180

09 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22,863

12th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.860

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26.868

15th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +29,523

Out

Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 407 points

02 Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 175

05th Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 121

08. Russell 120

09th Piastri 65

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 23

14th Hülkenberg 9

Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 630 points

02. Mercedes 314

03. Ferrari 288

04. Aston Martin 222

05. McLaren 186

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 23

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5