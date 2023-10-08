Krack on problem child Stroll: Sport lives from emotions
Lance Stroll attracted attention in Qatar. However, not for sporting reasons, but for his behaviour. On Friday, he made headlines with a shove against his performance coach, among other things.
These were consistently negative in Qatar because Stroll has not delivered on the track for weeks, has no chance against his team-mate Fernando Alonso. Former world champion Nico Rosberg therefore did not leave a good mark on Stroll.
Stroll has now been taken to task by his team boss for his behaviour. "It's not so easy to judge someone directly. I usually try not to talk to you straight after the race or straight after qualifying because I know how charged you are with adrenaline. You also see the odd footballer throwing a jersey or throwing the bottle down or not high-fiving the coach when he is substituted," Krack said on Sky.
The Luxembourger continued: "I think sport thrives on such emotions and you shouldn't condemn it too much when you are in such a situation. So in the team there is no problem. We have talked about it. It's all good."
Enquiry: has Stroll acknowledged mistakes and apologised? "That's what he did. Absolutely. No problem," Krack said.
Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit
01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min
02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497
04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19,864
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180
09 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22,863
12th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.860
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26.868
15th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +29,523
Out
Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 407 points
02 Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 175
05th Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 121
08. Russell 120
09th Piastri 65
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 23
14th Hülkenberg 9
Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 630 points
02. Mercedes 314
03. Ferrari 288
04. Aston Martin 222
05. McLaren 186
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 23
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5