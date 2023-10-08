Jos Verstappen about Max: "I am so proud of him".

Max Verstappen went through a tough school. His father Jos, who competed in 107 races in the premier class, taught him almost every trick a racer can learn. Max says: "Without Dad, I would never have got this far."

When Max came to Formula 1, opponents quickly noticed: this driver places his GP racing car like a kart and is not afraid to take unusual lines. Especially in mixed conditions, Max finds grip in places where other drivers just slide around.

This also has its roots in karting, when Max took to the track in conditions where other drivers preferred to wait for the rain to subside. And then there's overtaking.

Jos Verstappen told me a few years ago, "Overtaking was a huge issue for me in training, because you can overtake the wrong way, in my opinion. If he lost time in an overtaking manoeuvre, I tried to explain to him how to do it better. If you lose time on the track, then you haven't done it right. Max internalised that."



"It went so far that I forbade him to attack on the straights or in places that seemed too easy to me. I told him: 'You are only allowed to attack here, here and also there, but not otherwise'. And these were corners where the others might not attack because it is much more difficult. That's one of the reasons why later in Formula 1 we got the impression that Max could overtake anywhere."



"An overtaking manoeuvre is not a product of chance. A driver has to keep a sharp eye on his opponent, spy out his weaknesses and really get to grips with his rival. Max trained that for years in karting, it's second nature to him."



Now Max Verstappen is Formula One champion for the third year in a row, and dad Jos tells Viaplay and Sky in Qatar: "It was a bit less nerve-wracking than two years ago in Abu Dhabi and less confusing than a year ago in Japan, when it's not clear for quite a while after the race whether full points are awarded or not. But it wasn't normal today either - title decision in the sprint and then so many safety car phases as well."



"We used to dream that maybe Max would become world champion one day. But three times in a row, that's madness. That's way beyond our dream. Especially the way he did it this year - he was so dominant. He's delivered week in week out, I'm so proud of him."



"I knew from his karting days that there was a lot of talent there and I think we made the right decisions at the start of his career. I'm very happy to see how he's developing now and I'm also deeply impressed with how hard he's working for his success. He fully deserves all this."





Qatar Sprint, Losail International Circuit

01 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 35:01.297 min

02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.871 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.497

04 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +11.036

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +17.314

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +18,806

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +19,864

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +21.180

09 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +21.742

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +22,208

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +22,863

12th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +24.860

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +24.970

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +26.868

15th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +29,523

Out

Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, spinning

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, Crash

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, Crash

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Crash

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, Crash





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 407 points

02 Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 175

05th Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 121

08. Russell 120

09th Piastri 65

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 23

14th Hülkenberg 9

Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 630 points

02. Mercedes 314

03. Ferrari 288

04. Aston Martin 222

05. McLaren 186

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 23

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5