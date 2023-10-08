Crash in Qatar! Hamilton and Russell collide!

"Friendly fire" at the Qatar GP! Shortly after the start of the race in Doha, the two Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell collided.

No team boss wants to see that! The two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell collided after the start of the Qatar GP.

Russell started the race from second on the grid, Hamilton from third. The seven-time world champion got away well, got alongside his teammate, but then steered heavily into turn one. Too hard, because Russell in turn was next to Verstappen and therefore had no room to swerve to the right.

The result: both Mercedes touched each other.

Hamilton slid into the gravel and the race was over for him. Russell had to pit with a puncture, which is why he dropped far back.

"Shot down by my own team-mate," said Hamilton. Russell was much more talkative on the radio. "Sorry about that. It came out of nowhere," Russell said. "I'm at a loss for words. I saw the replay on the screens. I couldn't do anything, I was trapped." Even Toto Wolff, who was not on site after surgery, chimed in: "We're racing now."

"This is an absolute no-go. That's the first corner, you have to give yourself spacel It's Lewis' own fault," said Sky pundit Ralf Schumacher. "That's where he needs to look in the mirror, leave more space and back off a bit."

"Lewis is speculating that George will give way and settle down, but he didn't do that. I would put the blame more on Lewis in terms of percentage. He didn't leave enough space," Alex Wurz told ORF.