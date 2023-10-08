Qatar winner Max Verstappen: Worries about McLaren
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Second Qatar Grand Prix, 49th Grand Prix triumph for Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen - the Dutchman is unstoppable at the Losail International Circuit outside Doha and stands on the podium for the 92nd time in the premier class. Pole, best race lap, victory: "It doesn't get any better than that," says Verstappen.
It is the 14th win of the season for Verstappen (all from pole), after Bahrain, Australia, Miami, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, England, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy and Japan, for his racing team Red Bull Racing the Qatar victory means the 108th bull's eye in Formula 1. For RBR it is the 16th victory in the 17th race of the season.
Max Verstappen after his winning drive: "What made the difference today was the first race segment. We were able to show great speed. After that it was just about looking after the tyres."
"But I had to stay on my guard because the McLaren showed great speed. And we had to leave ourselves a safety margin because you never know what else is going to happen."
Hand on heart: was this the toughest race Max has ever driven? Verstappen: "I would say it was one of the five toughest. Yesterday, after winning the title, the celebration was rather restrained, because we knew we still had one Grand Prix to go. Tonight we get to enjoy it a bit more."
"But we won't let up for a moment because we still have a few races left and we want to win those as well."
"It was a strange race, with all those mandatory stops, because we weren't allowed to use the tyres for more than 18 laps. Honestly - I'd rather have a normal Grand Prix. Because normally one of our big strengths is how well the car handles the tyres. And we couldn't really play to that strength."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5