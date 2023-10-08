Qatar winner Max Verstappen: Worries about McLaren

World champion Max Verstappen takes his 49th GP victory at the Qatar round. The 26-year-old Dutchman puts on a great show at the Losail International Circuit: "So it doesn't get any better than that."

Second Qatar Grand Prix, 49th Grand Prix triumph for Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen - the Dutchman is unstoppable at the Losail International Circuit outside Doha and stands on the podium for the 92nd time in the premier class. Pole, best race lap, victory: "It doesn't get any better than that," says Verstappen.

It is the 14th win of the season for Verstappen (all from pole), after Bahrain, Australia, Miami, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, England, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy and Japan, for his racing team Red Bull Racing the Qatar victory means the 108th bull's eye in Formula 1. For RBR it is the 16th victory in the 17th race of the season.

Max Verstappen after his winning drive: "What made the difference today was the first race segment. We were able to show great speed. After that it was just about looking after the tyres."

"But I had to stay on my guard because the McLaren showed great speed. And we had to leave ourselves a safety margin because you never know what else is going to happen."



Hand on heart: was this the toughest race Max has ever driven? Verstappen: "I would say it was one of the five toughest. Yesterday, after winning the title, the celebration was rather restrained, because we knew we still had one Grand Prix to go. Tonight we get to enjoy it a bit more."



"But we won't let up for a moment because we still have a few races left and we want to win those as well."



"It was a strange race, with all those mandatory stops, because we weren't allowed to use the tyres for more than 18 laps. Honestly - I'd rather have a normal Grand Prix. Because normally one of our big strengths is how well the car handles the tyres. And we couldn't really play to that strength."





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5