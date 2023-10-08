Oscar Piastri (McLaren/2nd): "I'm fully served!"

Second place for McLaren driver Oscar Piastri at the Qatar night GP, the 22-year-old Australian only beaten by Max Verstappen to finish second in a Grand Prix for the first time.

It was a hell of a performance from Oscar Piastri: The Qatar Sprint winner raced to second place at the second Qatar Grand Prix, the first time in his GP career, it's his second podium of the GP season (after second in Japan) and he left the experienced Lando Norris behind.

The driver from the GP city of Melbourne is visibly served after the night race in humid conditions. After getting out of his McLaren he had to sit down for a while, before the victory ceremony he lay down on the ground.

"This is the toughest race I've done in my whole career," said Piastri, the sixth Australian on a Formula One podium after Jack Brabham, Tim Schenken, Alan Jones, Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo.

"The heat was incredible but all the slog was worth it - win in the sprint, now second in the race, what a crazy weekend!"



"After the Grand Prix I couldn't really believe in my second place, I kept thinking - maybe there'll be a five-second penalty for violating the track limits or something."



Piastri, who was voted Driver of the Day by the fans, continued, "I'm totally exhausted, really exhausted. It was so damn hot! Because of this strange specification because of the tyres with the three stops, I went all the way, it was like 57 qualifying laps in a row. I really can't take any more - but at the same time I'm very happy."



McLaren took no chances: before the end of the race, Lando Norris was instructed not to attack second-placed Piastri. Norris grumbled that he was faster, but stuck to the brief.



With two cars on the podium again, McLaren has reduced the gap to Aston Martin in the fight for fourth place in the Constructors' Cup to eleven points.





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5