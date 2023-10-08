Oscar Piastri (McLaren/2nd): "I'm fully served!"
It was a hell of a performance from Oscar Piastri: The Qatar Sprint winner raced to second place at the second Qatar Grand Prix, the first time in his GP career, it's his second podium of the GP season (after second in Japan) and he left the experienced Lando Norris behind.
The driver from the GP city of Melbourne is visibly served after the night race in humid conditions. After getting out of his McLaren he had to sit down for a while, before the victory ceremony he lay down on the ground.
"This is the toughest race I've done in my whole career," said Piastri, the sixth Australian on a Formula One podium after Jack Brabham, Tim Schenken, Alan Jones, Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo.
"The heat was incredible but all the slog was worth it - win in the sprint, now second in the race, what a crazy weekend!"
"After the Grand Prix I couldn't really believe in my second place, I kept thinking - maybe there'll be a five-second penalty for violating the track limits or something."
Piastri, who was voted Driver of the Day by the fans, continued, "I'm totally exhausted, really exhausted. It was so damn hot! Because of this strange specification because of the tyres with the three stops, I went all the way, it was like 57 qualifying laps in a row. I really can't take any more - but at the same time I'm very happy."
McLaren took no chances: before the end of the race, Lando Norris was instructed not to attack second-placed Piastri. Norris grumbled that he was faster, but stuck to the brief.
With two cars on the podium again, McLaren has reduced the gap to Aston Martin in the fight for fourth place in the Constructors' Cup to eleven points.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5