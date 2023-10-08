Crash with George Russell! What Lewis Hamilton says

It was one of the excitements of the Qatar GP: the crash between the two Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton spoke about the incident afterwards.

Bitter Qatar GP for Lewis Hamilton. The Briton collided with his Mercedes team-mate George Russell immediately after the start of the race. "That's an absolute no-go. That's the first corner, you have to leave yourself spacel," insisted Sky pundit Ralf Schumacher.

Russell started the race from second on the grid, Hamilton from third. The seven-time world champion got off to a good start, sat next to his team-mate, but then took a sharp turn in turn one. Too hard, because Russell in turn was next to Verstappen and therefore had no room to swerve to the right.

The result: both Mercedes touched each other. Hamilton slid into the gravel and the race was over for him.

Hamilton's disappointment was clear to see when he appeared in front of the cameras. "I'm sorry for the team. I like to take responsibility as a team player. I don't think George had anywhere to go. It was just an unfortunate incident," Hamilton said.

Was this constellation not an issue before the race? Hamilton in a nutshell: "At least we discussed that we wouldn't race into each other."

Schumacher had made up his mind during the broadcast after the slow-motion: "That's Lewis' own fault. That's where he needs to look in the mirror, leave more space and take a step back."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5



