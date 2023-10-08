Crash with George Russell! What Lewis Hamilton says
Bitter Qatar GP for Lewis Hamilton. The Briton collided with his Mercedes team-mate George Russell immediately after the start of the race. "That's an absolute no-go. That's the first corner, you have to leave yourself spacel," insisted Sky pundit Ralf Schumacher.
Russell started the race from second on the grid, Hamilton from third. The seven-time world champion got off to a good start, sat next to his team-mate, but then took a sharp turn in turn one. Too hard, because Russell in turn was next to Verstappen and therefore had no room to swerve to the right.
The result: both Mercedes touched each other. Hamilton slid into the gravel and the race was over for him.
Hamilton's disappointment was clear to see when he appeared in front of the cameras. "I'm sorry for the team. I like to take responsibility as a team player. I don't think George had anywhere to go. It was just an unfortunate incident," Hamilton said.
Was this constellation not an issue before the race? Hamilton in a nutshell: "At least we discussed that we wouldn't race into each other."
Schumacher had made up his mind during the broadcast after the slow-motion: "That's Lewis' own fault. That's where he needs to look in the mirror, leave more space and take a step back."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5