Marko: "Verstappen doesn't let up and doesn't let up".

On Saturday, Max Verstappen clinched his third World Championship title, on Sunday the next GP victory. And Helmut Marko announced that there is more to come in 2023.

Helmut Marko was surprised. It is rare for Max Verstappen to be as exhausted as he was after the Qatar GP. The Dutchman first had to sit down after the almost 90 minutes. A clear sign of how exhausting the GP was.

"You could see that the riders had to sit down and I have never seen Max so sweaty. But it also came from the fact that we had so many tyre changes, it was practically sprint races and everything was at the limit," Marko told Sky. For safety reasons, the teams had to make three compulsory tyre changes.

At the finish, Verstappen had a lead of around 4.8 seconds over Oscar Piastri in the McLaren. How difficult was it for Verstappen to drive home this victory? After all, the McLaren are getting closer and closer in terms of performance.

"Max controlled it sovereignly," said Marko: "You saw at the end how he banged out his fastest lap, how many reserves there were. We were in a good position in terms of the tyres and always made sure that we didn't overload the tyres. That we were never in danger of an undercut putting us at risk."

What goals do Verstappen and Red Bull Racing still have this season? "Anyone who knows him knows that he doesn't slack off and doesn't let up," Marko said. "One goal is definitely the 50th Grand Prix win for him at some point, but we also still have goals for the team. I think 20 wins could be possible and that's what we want. Given the form he's in at the moment and because our car is also good, it's within the realms of possibility."

Who falls well short compared to Verstappen is Sergio Pérez. The Mexican only finished tenth, collecting multiple time penalties for not respecting the track limits. "There could have been more. He has to get out of this negative spiral. In between there were fast laps again, but it doesn't help if you then collect penalties," said Marko.

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5