Marko: "Verstappen doesn't let up and doesn't let up".
Helmut Marko was surprised. It is rare for Max Verstappen to be as exhausted as he was after the Qatar GP. The Dutchman first had to sit down after the almost 90 minutes. A clear sign of how exhausting the GP was.
"You could see that the riders had to sit down and I have never seen Max so sweaty. But it also came from the fact that we had so many tyre changes, it was practically sprint races and everything was at the limit," Marko told Sky. For safety reasons, the teams had to make three compulsory tyre changes.
At the finish, Verstappen had a lead of around 4.8 seconds over Oscar Piastri in the McLaren. How difficult was it for Verstappen to drive home this victory? After all, the McLaren are getting closer and closer in terms of performance.
"Max controlled it sovereignly," said Marko: "You saw at the end how he banged out his fastest lap, how many reserves there were. We were in a good position in terms of the tyres and always made sure that we didn't overload the tyres. That we were never in danger of an undercut putting us at risk."
What goals do Verstappen and Red Bull Racing still have this season? "Anyone who knows him knows that he doesn't slack off and doesn't let up," Marko said. "One goal is definitely the 50th Grand Prix win for him at some point, but we also still have goals for the team. I think 20 wins could be possible and that's what we want. Given the form he's in at the moment and because our car is also good, it's within the realms of possibility."
Who falls well short compared to Verstappen is Sergio Pérez. The Mexican only finished tenth, collecting multiple time penalties for not respecting the track limits. "There could have been more. He has to get out of this negative spiral. In between there were fast laps again, but it doesn't help if you then collect penalties," said Marko.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5