Russell on crash with Hamilton: Respect on both sides

Mercedes lost out on a better result because of the crash between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. George Russell did not want to add fuel to the fire.

George Russell could have fired against Lewis Hamilton. Fire against his team-mate, criticise him, pillory him. Because the crash in the first corner of the Qatar GP was pretty clearly the fault of the seven-time world champion.

Russell started the race from second on the grid, Hamilton from third. The seven-time world champion got away well, got alongside his team-mate, but then steered heavily into turn one. Too hard, because Russell in turn was next to Verstappen and therefore had no room to swerve to the right.

The result: both Mercedes touched each other. Hamilton slid into the gravel and the race was over for him.

Hamilton took responsibility for the collision and Russell left it at being a verbal team player.

"We both probably could have finished on the podium, but it wasn't intentional on either of our parts. With the cars you have such poor visibility, you really have a blind spot when you look out. And I look at it with respect on both sides," said Russell, who had to pit after the collision but, unlike Hamilton, was able to continue. He still finished fourth in the end.

He doesn't think anything will stick from the crash. "It will pass. We'll forget about it," Russell said.

The only bitter thing is that it was apparently clear to everyone in the run-up that exactly that must not happen. "We talked about it, of course. And I said that I wanted us both to finish on the podium. But you can also take a lot of positives."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5