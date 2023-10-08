Russell on crash with Hamilton: Respect on both sides
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
George Russell could have fired against Lewis Hamilton. Fire against his team-mate, criticise him, pillory him. Because the crash in the first corner of the Qatar GP was pretty clearly the fault of the seven-time world champion.
Russell started the race from second on the grid, Hamilton from third. The seven-time world champion got away well, got alongside his team-mate, but then steered heavily into turn one. Too hard, because Russell in turn was next to Verstappen and therefore had no room to swerve to the right.
The result: both Mercedes touched each other. Hamilton slid into the gravel and the race was over for him.
Hamilton took responsibility for the collision and Russell left it at being a verbal team player.
"We both probably could have finished on the podium, but it wasn't intentional on either of our parts. With the cars you have such poor visibility, you really have a blind spot when you look out. And I look at it with respect on both sides," said Russell, who had to pit after the collision but, unlike Hamilton, was able to continue. He still finished fourth in the end.
He doesn't think anything will stick from the crash. "It will pass. We'll forget about it," Russell said.
The only bitter thing is that it was apparently clear to everyone in the run-up that exactly that must not happen. "We talked about it, of course. And I said that I wanted us both to finish on the podium. But you can also take a lot of positives."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5