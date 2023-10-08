Christian Horner worried: "Have to talk to Pérez".

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner can be happy about the 16th GP victory in the 17th race of the season, once again Max Verstappen has driven everything into the ground. But the form of Sergio Pérez worries him.

It doesn't matter what conditions Formula 1 races are held in this year, whether it's cold temperatures and rain or sand and dust and heat like in Qatar - Max Verstappen can be relied on.

On Saturday, the Dutchman secured his third title with second place in the sprint behind Oscar Piastri, and on Sunday he won at another circuit that has been missing from his collection, Qatar's Losail International Circuit - 49th GP win for Max, his 14th in this terrific season, and for Red Bull Racing it is the 16th victory in the 17th race, only in Singapore did RBR have to be beaten.

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner can't stop beaming. The 49-year-old Englishman says of Max Verstappen's triumphant drive: "Once again, a hell of a performance from Max."

"But we have to talk to Sergio. I don't know what it was about him that he had such problems keeping to the track limits and was penalised for it several times."



"It was a tough weekend for him and a tough Grand Prix. Luckily Lewis Hamilton went without points today and Fernando only finished sixth. So Pérez is still second in the interim championship standings. But he urgently needs to find his former form again."





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5