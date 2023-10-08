Christian Horner worried: "Have to talk to Pérez".
It doesn't matter what conditions Formula 1 races are held in this year, whether it's cold temperatures and rain or sand and dust and heat like in Qatar - Max Verstappen can be relied on.
On Saturday, the Dutchman secured his third title with second place in the sprint behind Oscar Piastri, and on Sunday he won at another circuit that has been missing from his collection, Qatar's Losail International Circuit - 49th GP win for Max, his 14th in this terrific season, and for Red Bull Racing it is the 16th victory in the 17th race, only in Singapore did RBR have to be beaten.
Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner can't stop beaming. The 49-year-old Englishman says of Max Verstappen's triumphant drive: "Once again, a hell of a performance from Max."
"But we have to talk to Sergio. I don't know what it was about him that he had such problems keeping to the track limits and was penalised for it several times."
"It was a tough weekend for him and a tough Grand Prix. Luckily Lewis Hamilton went without points today and Fernando only finished sixth. So Pérez is still second in the interim championship standings. But he urgently needs to find his former form again."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5