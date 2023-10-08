Max Verstappen: "We looked stupid as a sport".
"That was a tough one," Max Verstappen summed up his stint at the Losail International Circuit, "I've rarely experienced a race that felt as hot as this Qatar Grand Prix. Maybe Malaysia and Singapore. Oh yeah and Miami 2022 was bad too."
Verstappen, however, seemed to have everything under control even in these extreme conditions, never letting his guard down, and he also had the luck of the fittest: When the Mercedes drivers got into each other's way shortly after the start, the world champion could easily have been swept away. But Verstappen escaped the danger.
After that, all he really had to do was take care of the tyres, keep the strong McLaren drivers at bay and manage his strength - then his 49th GP victory was wrapped up.
Verstappen says after win number 14 of the season: "A great race. In the first part of the race I was able to lay the foundation for victory. After that we were set up differently to the McLaren drivers in terms of strategy, so Piastri and Norris were able to get closer than I would have liked."
"McLaren were very good all weekend, especially with less fuel in the tank. But in the end it all worked out for us. It would have looked better in a normal race, so if we could have played to our full strength with a tyre-saving car."
"So I had to drive at a high rhythm, as the tyres were not allowed to be used for more than 18 laps. Fortunately, everything went well in the Grand Prix and the bottom line was our safety."
"I also think next year, when the new surface has settled a bit, the track will build up more grip. But now Formula 1 was the first series to compete on the new tarmac, which is still sweating out all the oils, so we looked a bit silly as a sport because we were just sliding around on the first day. Maybe this approach should be reconsidered."
"Before I went to Qatar I looked at the temperatures and quite honestly - I wasn't looking forward to it. Not only was it hot, it was amazingly humid at night. The feeling in the car was even worse than in Singapore."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5