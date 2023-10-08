Max Verstappen: "We looked stupid as a sport".

In Qatar, Max Verstappen secured his third World Championship title on Saturday and his 49th GP victory in the premier class on Sunday. "But Formula 1 should not have been the first series to compete on the new surface."

"That was a tough one," Max Verstappen summed up his stint at the Losail International Circuit, "I've rarely experienced a race that felt as hot as this Qatar Grand Prix. Maybe Malaysia and Singapore. Oh yeah and Miami 2022 was bad too."

Verstappen, however, seemed to have everything under control even in these extreme conditions, never letting his guard down, and he also had the luck of the fittest: When the Mercedes drivers got into each other's way shortly after the start, the world champion could easily have been swept away. But Verstappen escaped the danger.

After that, all he really had to do was take care of the tyres, keep the strong McLaren drivers at bay and manage his strength - then his 49th GP victory was wrapped up.

Verstappen says after win number 14 of the season: "A great race. In the first part of the race I was able to lay the foundation for victory. After that we were set up differently to the McLaren drivers in terms of strategy, so Piastri and Norris were able to get closer than I would have liked."



"McLaren were very good all weekend, especially with less fuel in the tank. But in the end it all worked out for us. It would have looked better in a normal race, so if we could have played to our full strength with a tyre-saving car."



"So I had to drive at a high rhythm, as the tyres were not allowed to be used for more than 18 laps. Fortunately, everything went well in the Grand Prix and the bottom line was our safety."



"I also think next year, when the new surface has settled a bit, the track will build up more grip. But now Formula 1 was the first series to compete on the new tarmac, which is still sweating out all the oils, so we looked a bit silly as a sport because we were just sliding around on the first day. Maybe this approach should be reconsidered."



"Before I went to Qatar I looked at the temperatures and quite honestly - I wasn't looking forward to it. Not only was it hot, it was amazingly humid at night. The feeling in the car was even worse than in Singapore."





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5



