Hülkenberg embarrassed: "I just fucked up".
Nico Hülkenberg was finished. At the end. The German could take no more, and it showed. A good 90 minutes in the sweltering Qatar had given him the rest - like so many of his colleagues. The 90-minute ride took its toll on the pilots like never before.
"It was at the limit today. It was extreme, extremely hot. Extremely physical. It was definitely the hottest race of my career. Also the most physically demanding," said Hülkenberg after his 16th place at the Qatar GP.
For him, however, the "car park problem" was the main topic of conversation. He had got into the wrong starting box. Since Carlos Sainz could not start with his Ferrari, the starting box in front of Hülkenberg had to remain free.
The man from Emmerich had also been made aware of this by his race engineer before the formation lap. Nevertheless, Hülkenberg moved up, got into the wrong position and received a ten-second penalty. "That's a bit embarrassing," said Sky expert Ralf Schumacher.
Hülkenberg didn't beat about the bush. "I just screwed up," he admitted on Sky, "It's kind of a strange situation when there's no car in front. You're just so used to always catching up. Yes, I fucked up. Plain and simple," Hülkenberg said.
Hülkenberg admitted that he now needs an ice cream barrel for three days first, "and then we have to somehow come to terms with everything. Then we'll sort ourselves out again."
The squad stops next in Texas/USA, where the Haas will get new parts. "But it's going to be a sprint weekend, so it's going to be hard to hit that straight on the head or implement it. But better updates than nothing. There's a lot of anticipation for the new parts."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02nd Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5