Hülkenberg embarrassed: "I just fucked up".

For Nico Hülkenberg there was nothing to gain at the Qatar GP, the Emmerichen finished only 16th in the Haas. It was embarrassing that he got into the wrong starting box.

Nico Hülkenberg was finished. At the end. The German could take no more, and it showed. A good 90 minutes in the sweltering Qatar had given him the rest - like so many of his colleagues. The 90-minute ride took its toll on the pilots like never before.

"It was at the limit today. It was extreme, extremely hot. Extremely physical. It was definitely the hottest race of my career. Also the most physically demanding," said Hülkenberg after his 16th place at the Qatar GP.

For him, however, the "car park problem" was the main topic of conversation. He had got into the wrong starting box. Since Carlos Sainz could not start with his Ferrari, the starting box in front of Hülkenberg had to remain free.

The man from Emmerich had also been made aware of this by his race engineer before the formation lap. Nevertheless, Hülkenberg moved up, got into the wrong position and received a ten-second penalty. "That's a bit embarrassing," said Sky expert Ralf Schumacher.

Hülkenberg didn't beat about the bush. "I just screwed up," he admitted on Sky, "It's kind of a strange situation when there's no car in front. You're just so used to always catching up. Yes, I fucked up. Plain and simple," Hülkenberg said.

Hülkenberg admitted that he now needs an ice cream barrel for three days first, "and then we have to somehow come to terms with everything. Then we'll sort ourselves out again."

The squad stops next in Texas/USA, where the Haas will get new parts. "But it's going to be a sprint weekend, so it's going to be hard to hit that straight on the head or implement it. But better updates than nothing. There's a lot of anticipation for the new parts."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02nd Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement







World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5