Dad, Kelly, Red Bull: They make Verstappen so strong

Max Verstappen is once again Formula 1 world champion. The Dutchman has impressively demonstrated what makes him tick as a driver often enough. But who are the people behind the 26-year-old?

The man behind the success is, of course, his father Jos, who was a Formula 1 driver himself and passed on the talent to his son. He also quickly realised that his son's skills are special and exceptional.

Jos, a 107-time Grand Prix participant and former Schumacher team-mate at Benetton, honed the jewel with all his hard work.

For Max, that meant school from Monday to Friday lunchtime, followed by countless kilometres by bus across Europe to kart races. "We didn't go to the track to chase. All I ever wanted was to win, win, win. That's what I demanded of him," Verstappen senior recalled to Sport1.

At one point he was so angry with his son that he left him at a motorway service station. "I wanted to make him feel that this is not good if he continues to drive like this," Verstappen explained. Nevertheless, he was not a bad father: "I knew that my wife would drive behind me and take him with her."

In the past few years, the father has withdrawn more and more, lets Max do what he wants, but of course still supports his son with advice and support.

The pictures when Jos and Max put their heads together for minutes after Abu Dhabi 2021 are unforgettable. Dad Verstappen was in Qatar, but of course that was no comparison to Abu Dhabi two years earlier. "The pulse was low, not as high as two years ago. But a title is a title," he said.

Verstappen's talent comes not only from his father, but also from his mother Sophie Kumpen. She was one of the top kart drivers in the 1990s, racing against Jenson Button, Nick Heidfeld, Jarno Trulli and Giancarlo Fisichella, among others. And also today's Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, in 1989 that was.

"His mother was one of the top 10 in the world at the time and competed against some great drivers like Jarno Trulli and Giancarlo Fisichella," he said.

His verdict on who put what in Max's cradle: "She wasn't quite as aggressive. I think he got that from his father. But she was a smart racer and I think he has his father's aggressiveness and his mother's racing head. She was an impressive racer in her day," Horner said.

Also close by his side: his sister Victoria, who is an influencer and mum-of-two, and his two cats Jimmy and Sassy. And of course Kelly Piquet, Verstappen's 34-year-old girlfriend. The two have been a couple since the turn of the year 2020/21.

The daughter of racing legend Nelson Piquet already has a child with ex-Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat. Verstappen took over the cockpit at Red Bull Racing from the Russian in 2016.

But a successful racing driver needs not only ambition and talent, but also sponsors. In Max Verstappen's case, that is Red Bull. In 2014, the Dutchman was accepted into the junior programme - the final starting signal. In 2015, at just 17 years old, Verstappen became the youngest F1 driver in history with the then Toro Rosso team. The promotion to Red Bull Racing followed in 2016, then the first title in 2021.

Direct sponsors include team boss Christian Horner and Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko. Verstappen gets on very well with both of them. "Helmut is like a father to me yes. He says what he thinks, is always straightforward, I like that. There's no bullshit stories with him," Verstappen once told racingnews365.

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5