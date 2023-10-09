Stroll after freak-out: "The frustration is spreading".

Lance Stroll's freak-out was one of the most controversial incidents of the Qatar race weekend. What does the Aston Martin driver himself say about the incident?

It was one of the defining scenes of the Qatar race weekend: Lance Stroll pushed his performance coach after the sprint shootout and caused a lot of fuss.

He was criticised by Nico Rosberg for his behaviour, but Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack showed understanding, even emphasising that the sport thrives on emotions. He also confirmed that Stroll had apologised.

And Stroll himself? "Everything is good between us. He is a bro. We go through frustrations together sometimes. It's cool," Stroll said. He brushed off the fact that things got heated on social media and that he was harshly criticised for his behaviour. "I don't look at social media. I drive the car," he clarified.

He admits that the sporting situation is eating away at him. Since Austria, he says, he has not felt comfortable in the car. He has no chance against his team-mate Fernando Alonso. In Qatar, too, he did not score any points. He is in the middle of a big crisis.

"We are not having a good run and it is not getting better. The frustration is spreading throughout the group. We want to get better, but it's difficult at the moment," Stroll said.

He was also asked about the rumours that he is no longer motivated. Does he still enjoy Formula 1? "Yes, for sure. I just don't get on with the car and with the balance that well. I don't manage to extract the performance. It's difficult. Frustrating," he said.

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5