Stroll after freak-out: "The frustration is spreading".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
It was one of the defining scenes of the Qatar race weekend: Lance Stroll pushed his performance coach after the sprint shootout and caused a lot of fuss.
He was criticised by Nico Rosberg for his behaviour, but Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack showed understanding, even emphasising that the sport thrives on emotions. He also confirmed that Stroll had apologised.
And Stroll himself? "Everything is good between us. He is a bro. We go through frustrations together sometimes. It's cool," Stroll said. He brushed off the fact that things got heated on social media and that he was harshly criticised for his behaviour. "I don't look at social media. I drive the car," he clarified.
He admits that the sporting situation is eating away at him. Since Austria, he says, he has not felt comfortable in the car. He has no chance against his team-mate Fernando Alonso. In Qatar, too, he did not score any points. He is in the middle of a big crisis.
"We are not having a good run and it is not getting better. The frustration is spreading throughout the group. We want to get better, but it's difficult at the moment," Stroll said.
He was also asked about the rumours that he is no longer motivated. Does he still enjoy Formula 1? "Yes, for sure. I just don't get on with the car and with the balance that well. I don't manage to extract the performance. It's difficult. Frustrating," he said.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5