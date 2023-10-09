Attack ban for Lando Norris: Dispute at McLaren?
Of course, the spectators did not miss it: Lando Norris was whistled back in the closing stages of the Qatar GP. His McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri was in third place, about two seconds ahead of Norris, who also looked faster. But he was not allowed to attack the Australian.
"The team's instruction is to hold the position until the end of the race," was the radio message for both drivers.
Norris didn't understand that at all.
"Why do you want to do that?" he asked. "We have a big lead and I'm clearly faster."
But no chance, Norris was not allowed to attack. "Lando, we see that and we know that, but it doesn't matter.We're a little bit concerned about Russell, 13.4 seconds ahead," his race engineer said.
The Mercedes driver still had to pit at that point and would fall behind the McLaren duo, but the concern was that the Briton would then attack again himself on soft tyres. McLaren therefore wanted to secure the double podium.
"You're worried, so...", Norris hinted that it would make more sense to let him pass as the faster driver. However, it remained with the announcement, which also surprised Piastri.
"But there was a lot of worry about tyres and track limits and things like that. I think getting second and third place for the team was the most important thing today," Piastri said.
Indeed, team boss Andrea Stella confirmed the thinking. Above all, the tyre issue was the dominant topic in Qatar; for safety reasons, the teams had to make three stops in the race. And the track limits also caused a flood of penalties for some riders on race Sunday.
"As soon as you tell them they can push, they use the kerbs because the track becomes so much faster. So we advise them to stay off the kerbs and remember to bring it home," the team boss said.
Stella stressed that Norris understood the brief in hindsight. Norris did indeed end up being the team player. "Oscar did a good job of beating me all weekend. He was extremely quick and made less mistakes and was in front."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5