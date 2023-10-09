Attack ban for Lando Norris: Dispute at McLaren?

Lando Norris wanted to attack his team-mate Oscar Piastri at the Qatar GP, but the Briton was whistled off by the team. The question: Is there a bad air brewing?

Of course, the spectators did not miss it: Lando Norris was whistled back in the closing stages of the Qatar GP. His McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri was in third place, about two seconds ahead of Norris, who also looked faster. But he was not allowed to attack the Australian.

"The team's instruction is to hold the position until the end of the race," was the radio message for both drivers.

Norris didn't understand that at all.

"Why do you want to do that?" he asked. "We have a big lead and I'm clearly faster."

But no chance, Norris was not allowed to attack. "Lando, we see that and we know that, but it doesn't matter.We're a little bit concerned about Russell, 13.4 seconds ahead," his race engineer said.

The Mercedes driver still had to pit at that point and would fall behind the McLaren duo, but the concern was that the Briton would then attack again himself on soft tyres. McLaren therefore wanted to secure the double podium.

"You're worried, so...", Norris hinted that it would make more sense to let him pass as the faster driver. However, it remained with the announcement, which also surprised Piastri.

"But there was a lot of worry about tyres and track limits and things like that. I think getting second and third place for the team was the most important thing today," Piastri said.

Indeed, team boss Andrea Stella confirmed the thinking. Above all, the tyre issue was the dominant topic in Qatar; for safety reasons, the teams had to make three stops in the race. And the track limits also caused a flood of penalties for some riders on race Sunday.

"As soon as you tell them they can push, they use the kerbs because the track becomes so much faster. So we advise them to stay off the kerbs and remember to bring it home," the team boss said.

Stella stressed that Norris understood the brief in hindsight. Norris did indeed end up being the team player. "Oscar did a good job of beating me all weekend. He was extremely quick and made less mistakes and was in front."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5