Verstappen doesn't even let his rivals have the crumbs

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen also won the Qatar GP. However, it caused other controversial issues that also made the headlines.

So the demanding "race from hell" in general was also the focus, and of course the starting crash of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

"Max Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix for Red Bull as calmly as ever. In his wake, an even stormier wind blew between Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate George Russell," says the Guardian.

For the Dutchman's third title there was admiration, recognition, but also criticism for "the longest procession in Formula One history". The fact that Verstappen's coronation took place on a Saturday in a sprint did not meet with universal approval.

The Sun wrote: "Max Verstappen wins his third title without contesting a Grand Prix. The season felt like the longest procession in Formula One history."

The press reviews of the Qatar GP

ENGLAND

Telegraph: Verstappen's emphatic win and McLaren's continuing recovery played second fiddle to Hamilton's crash with Russell, which landed the seven-time world champion in the gravel.

Mirror: Max Verstappen couldn't help but stroll to victory at the Qatar Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell scuppered their own plan to chase him down.

Sun: Verstappen won, of course.

FRANCE

L'Equipe: Verstappen did credit to his third world champion crown.

ITALY

Gazzetta dello Sport: A regal Verstappen wins in Qatar. He is the usual robotic driver and autocrat of this championship with a sovereignty rarely seen in Formula One history. He owes the victory to an alien car.

Corriere dello Sport: On the podium of the Qatar Grand Prix you can see the future. In the end, man-eater Verstappen also gets the fastest lap. The deadly heat destroyed all the drivers, only Verstappen could have easily kept going.

Tuttosport: Man-eater Verstappen breaks one record after another with incredible ease, while Ferrari sinks into crisis.

La Repubblica: Verstappen doesn't even let rivals have the crumbs. In Qatar, the weather conditions make for an extreme race, but the result is always the same: Max Verstappen wins. He is insatiable and unstoppable, even in the worst conditions.

NETHERLANDS

De Telegraaf: After a modest celebration on Sunday night, Max Verstappen was back in full force at the Grand Prix. Not only the heat but also the changed tyre regulations made the 17th race of this Formula 1 season a war of attrition for all drivers.

AD.nl: The day after winning his third world title, Max Verstappen blithely continued to win in Qatar. On the steaming hot track he gave another taste of his extra class.

SPAIN

Marca: Verstappen wins the race from hell.

As: Impressive Max Verstappen. He's been making Formula 1 history for a while now and keeps setting new records, powered by a rocket called Red Bull.

Mundo Deportivo: Verstappen on another planet. It's inevitable to think about how beautiful the fight for the victories and titles would be if Max wasn't so superior.

Press commentary on the world championship title

NETHERLANDS

De Telegraaf: Even better, even more mature, even more consistent. Max Verstappen proves in 2023 that he is evolving. This is bad news for the rest of the field, because there is no saturation at all. Verstappen is one of the greatest drivers of all time. Also because of the way he has shaped a world sport like Formula 1.

De Volkskrant: With his third title in a row, Verstappen joins the ranks of Formula 1's greatest. He owes it to himself, his team, the fragmented competition and a very clever Brit.

NRC.nl: Verstappen is of a strangely high level. At 26, he is on par with icons like Ayrton Senna, Jackie Stewart and Niki Lauda.

AD.nl: All good things come in threes. Max Verstappen crowns a phenomenal season. What a luxury: He will drive 57 laps of honour through the desert on Sunday.

ENGLAND

Daily Mail: The genius who defies all belief clinched his third title without much fanfare. The crowning moment of the greatest one-man season in history came when Sergio Perez hit the gravel.

Guardian: Max Verstappen redefined the notion of a dominant season - whenever he rolled onto the track, there was this sense of inevitability.

FRANCE

L'Equipe: Maybe it's a bit in his champion genes. Max Verstappen is just built differently, he's never done anything like the others. And even his third coronation is lost in the strange, the bizarre and the extraordinary. This brilliant driver deserved this title in a better way.

ITALY

Gazzetta dello Sport: The prodigy has matured into a man, and there is no stopping him. It is the just crowning of a reign rarely seen in Formula 1.

Corriere dello Sport: Verstappen combines talent with incredible discipline. He has learned over the years to keep his mistakes to a minimum.

Tuttosport: Formula 1 has become a formula of chain winners. Since Michael Schumacher started celebrating a string of world championship wins, the era of multiple title winners has begun. The new king is now Verstappen, who will reign for a long time to come.

La Repubblica: It's complicated not to have natural enemies in Formula 1. You always have to surpass yourself, not get bored in the habit of being perfect. Max Verstappen has gone from bad boy to man-eater over time.

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5