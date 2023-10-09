Verstappen doesn't even let his rivals have the crumbs
So the demanding "race from hell" in general was also the focus, and of course the starting crash of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
"Max Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix for Red Bull as calmly as ever. In his wake, an even stormier wind blew between Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate George Russell," says the Guardian.
For the Dutchman's third title there was admiration, recognition, but also criticism for "the longest procession in Formula One history". The fact that Verstappen's coronation took place on a Saturday in a sprint did not meet with universal approval.
The Sun wrote: "Max Verstappen wins his third title without contesting a Grand Prix. The season felt like the longest procession in Formula One history."
The press reviews of the Qatar GP
ENGLAND
Guardian: Max Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix for Red Bull as calmly as ever. In his wake, an even stormier wind blew between Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate George Russell.
Telegraph: Verstappen's emphatic win and McLaren's continuing recovery played second fiddle to Hamilton's crash with Russell, which landed the seven-time world champion in the gravel.
Mirror: Max Verstappen couldn't help but stroll to victory at the Qatar Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell scuppered their own plan to chase him down.
Sun: Verstappen won, of course.
FRANCE
L'Equipe: Verstappen did credit to his third world champion crown.
ITALY
Gazzetta dello Sport: A regal Verstappen wins in Qatar. He is the usual robotic driver and autocrat of this championship with a sovereignty rarely seen in Formula One history. He owes the victory to an alien car.
Corriere dello Sport: On the podium of the Qatar Grand Prix you can see the future. In the end, man-eater Verstappen also gets the fastest lap. The deadly heat destroyed all the drivers, only Verstappen could have easily kept going.
Tuttosport: Man-eater Verstappen breaks one record after another with incredible ease, while Ferrari sinks into crisis.
La Repubblica: Verstappen doesn't even let rivals have the crumbs. In Qatar, the weather conditions make for an extreme race, but the result is always the same: Max Verstappen wins. He is insatiable and unstoppable, even in the worst conditions.
NETHERLANDS
De Telegraaf: After a modest celebration on Sunday night, Max Verstappen was back in full force at the Grand Prix. Not only the heat but also the changed tyre regulations made the 17th race of this Formula 1 season a war of attrition for all drivers.
AD.nl: The day after winning his third world title, Max Verstappen blithely continued to win in Qatar. On the steaming hot track he gave another taste of his extra class.
SPAIN
Marca: Verstappen wins the race from hell.
As: Impressive Max Verstappen. He's been making Formula 1 history for a while now and keeps setting new records, powered by a rocket called Red Bull.
Mundo Deportivo: Verstappen on another planet. It's inevitable to think about how beautiful the fight for the victories and titles would be if Max wasn't so superior.
Press commentary on the world championship title
NETHERLANDS
De Telegraaf: Even better, even more mature, even more consistent. Max Verstappen proves in 2023 that he is evolving. This is bad news for the rest of the field, because there is no saturation at all. Verstappen is one of the greatest drivers of all time. Also because of the way he has shaped a world sport like Formula 1.
De Volkskrant: With his third title in a row, Verstappen joins the ranks of Formula 1's greatest. He owes it to himself, his team, the fragmented competition and a very clever Brit.
NRC.nl: Verstappen is of a strangely high level. At 26, he is on par with icons like Ayrton Senna, Jackie Stewart and Niki Lauda.
AD.nl: All good things come in threes. Max Verstappen crowns a phenomenal season. What a luxury: He will drive 57 laps of honour through the desert on Sunday.
ENGLAND
Daily Mail: The genius who defies all belief clinched his third title without much fanfare. The crowning moment of the greatest one-man season in history came when Sergio Perez hit the gravel.
Guardian: Max Verstappen redefined the notion of a dominant season - whenever he rolled onto the track, there was this sense of inevitability.
Sun: Max Verstappen wins his third title without contesting a Grand Prix. The season felt like the longest procession in Formula One history.
FRANCE
L'Equipe: Maybe it's a bit in his champion genes. Max Verstappen is just built differently, he's never done anything like the others. And even his third coronation is lost in the strange, the bizarre and the extraordinary. This brilliant driver deserved this title in a better way.
ITALY
Gazzetta dello Sport: The prodigy has matured into a man, and there is no stopping him. It is the just crowning of a reign rarely seen in Formula 1.
Corriere dello Sport: Verstappen combines talent with incredible discipline. He has learned over the years to keep his mistakes to a minimum.
Tuttosport: Formula 1 has become a formula of chain winners. Since Michael Schumacher started celebrating a string of world championship wins, the era of multiple title winners has begun. The new king is now Verstappen, who will reign for a long time to come.
La Repubblica: It's complicated not to have natural enemies in Formula 1. You always have to surpass yourself, not get bored in the habit of being perfect. Max Verstappen has gone from bad boy to man-eater over time.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5