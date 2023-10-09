Alonso and the hot butt: "It's tough at the moment".

Fernando Alonso had to deal with a very special problem at the Qatar GP. McLaren, on the other hand, is moving ever closer in the World Championship standings.

Fernando Alonso's radio message at the Qatar GP was a source of amusement. The Spaniard had to deal with a very special problem at the 17th race of the season, caused by the fierce conditions with temperatures of around 40 degrees and a humidity of 77 per cent.

Alonso told his team that his seat was getting hot. He asked if they could pour water into his car, but that didn't happen during his pit stop because it's not allowed.

"Lance [Stroll] and I both struggled a little bit with the temperature of the seat on the right side," Alonso said. "I got burnt in the first 15 laps and even asked over the radio if they could give me some water or something during the pit stop, which apparently is not allowed."

Alonso battled through a good 90 minutes in ember hell to finish sixth. "We still scored a few points and we were a bit more competitive than we thought this weekend and that's a positive surprise. But we have to keep improving," Alonso cautioned.

Because the overall picture is becoming clouded, also because Stroll has been off the pace for weeks. McLaren is currently second and continues to catch up in the constructors' championship.

Aston Martin is fourth with 230 points, McLaren behind with 219. "McLaren is very strong and better than us, there is nothing we can do. We have to respect their performance, they have the momentum. We can't give up and hopefully we'll have a strong weekend soon and then maybe they'll have a bad one so we can close the gap. At the moment it's tough."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5