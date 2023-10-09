Alonso and the hot butt: "It's tough at the moment".
Fernando Alonso's radio message at the Qatar GP was a source of amusement. The Spaniard had to deal with a very special problem at the 17th race of the season, caused by the fierce conditions with temperatures of around 40 degrees and a humidity of 77 per cent.
Alonso told his team that his seat was getting hot. He asked if they could pour water into his car, but that didn't happen during his pit stop because it's not allowed.
"Lance [Stroll] and I both struggled a little bit with the temperature of the seat on the right side," Alonso said. "I got burnt in the first 15 laps and even asked over the radio if they could give me some water or something during the pit stop, which apparently is not allowed."
Alonso battled through a good 90 minutes in ember hell to finish sixth. "We still scored a few points and we were a bit more competitive than we thought this weekend and that's a positive surprise. But we have to keep improving," Alonso cautioned.
Because the overall picture is becoming clouded, also because Stroll has been off the pace for weeks. McLaren is currently second and continues to catch up in the constructors' championship.
Aston Martin is fourth with 230 points, McLaren behind with 219. "McLaren is very strong and better than us, there is nothing we can do. We have to respect their performance, they have the momentum. We can't give up and hopefully we'll have a strong weekend soon and then maybe they'll have a bad one so we can close the gap. At the moment it's tough."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5