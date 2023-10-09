A lot of trouble over F1 radio traffic: thrown under the bus
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Fernando Alonso was mega pissed. At least that's what it sounded like when he spoke to his team on the radio. "You threw me to the lions with that early stop. Unbelievable!" he said last time in Suzuka, referring to his team's screwed-up strategy.
The fans had their fun, the radio comment could be heard in the broadcast. Spectators traditionally have the opportunity to listen to conversations between drivers and teams, the world direction plays them in. Then it's about all kinds of topics, often entertaining and controversial ones.
They then make their rounds in the media and, depending on their explosive nature, enjoy a somewhat greater and longer period of attention. Like Alonso, whose statement was made bigger than it was, the Spaniard thinks.
"I have no problem with the radio messages being public. But as far as Suzuka is concerned, it was difficult to understand the media. Even now. Last Monday, Motorsport.com was still reporting on my radio message. That was a whole week after Suzuka," said the Aston Martin driver.
Alonso can't relate. "I was in traffic after my stop and I was a bit surprised about that. I don't know what's negative about discussing it with my team."
The problem: Classification is sometimes difficult because you don't know the complete context. "Outsiders have no information about how the weekend is going. They don't know what we discuss in the morning on Sunday, what we discuss then still on the grid," Alonso said.
And the dangers of an early stop had been talked about in advance at Aston Martin. "Then when you hear the radio call, 99 per cent of people don't understand the complexity and the maturity behind the comments," Alonso said.
Nico Hülkenberg insisted he had no problem with the radio communication either. "I think we all know that if you say something interesting, valuable, it will be broadcast. We know the impact of it. And of course we have control over it. We don't have to say it. But of course, sometimes in the heat of the moment or in an emotional moment, there is an outburst. I think that's fine. We race, but at the end of the day we also entertain. That's an extra element of entertainment," said the German.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5