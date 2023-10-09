A lot of trouble over F1 radio traffic: thrown under the bus

For fans, radio traffic is worth its weight in gold, because it provides an insight into the conversation between drivers and teams. But this can also backfire sometimes.

Fernando Alonso was mega pissed. At least that's what it sounded like when he spoke to his team on the radio. "You threw me to the lions with that early stop. Unbelievable!" he said last time in Suzuka, referring to his team's screwed-up strategy.

The fans had their fun, the radio comment could be heard in the broadcast. Spectators traditionally have the opportunity to listen to conversations between drivers and teams, the world direction plays them in. Then it's about all kinds of topics, often entertaining and controversial ones.

They then make their rounds in the media and, depending on their explosive nature, enjoy a somewhat greater and longer period of attention. Like Alonso, whose statement was made bigger than it was, the Spaniard thinks.

"I have no problem with the radio messages being public. But as far as Suzuka is concerned, it was difficult to understand the media. Even now. Last Monday, Motorsport.com was still reporting on my radio message. That was a whole week after Suzuka," said the Aston Martin driver.

Alonso can't relate. "I was in traffic after my stop and I was a bit surprised about that. I don't know what's negative about discussing it with my team."

The problem: Classification is sometimes difficult because you don't know the complete context. "Outsiders have no information about how the weekend is going. They don't know what we discuss in the morning on Sunday, what we discuss then still on the grid," Alonso said.

And the dangers of an early stop had been talked about in advance at Aston Martin. "Then when you hear the radio call, 99 per cent of people don't understand the complexity and the maturity behind the comments," Alonso said.

Nico Hülkenberg insisted he had no problem with the radio communication either. "I think we all know that if you say something interesting, valuable, it will be broadcast. We know the impact of it. And of course we have control over it. We don't have to say it. But of course, sometimes in the heat of the moment or in an emotional moment, there is an outburst. I think that's fine. We race, but at the end of the day we also entertain. That's an extra element of entertainment," said the German.

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5