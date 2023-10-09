Max Verstappen reveals: The mindset behind success
Motorsport is always a matter of the mind. The mental side is essential, the mindset is the basis for success. In other words, the attitude, the willingness to improve, to work on oneself, to deal with setbacks. Every driver has his own psychological approach to dealing with pressure.
In the Red Bull podcast "Mind Set Win", the now three-time Formula One world champion revealed the mindset he uses to work towards victory and his "Beast Mode" for the premier class.
"I enjoy what I do, but I don't drive myself crazy either - I don't pack a lot of questions into my head. I just go with the flow and that works for me," Verstappen said, "The passion has to come from within yourself because if you're not the one who wants to improve or get better, then eventually it goes wrong."
The most important thing according to the 26-year-old: "You should be open to growth." He achieves this through maximum commitment: "You can't have days off or weekends off, you have to be there all the time. And that's not easy," says Verstappen.
And: "You have to make mistakes to become a better driver - a better person - and it's about how you learn from those things and how you implement those improvements. It's a continuous process," Verstappen said.
He has his own routine, and he also trusts the team around him to do their job to the best of their ability, Verstappen said. At the same time, he likes a "relaxed, calm approach. I could spend more hours at the track, but I don't think it helps my performance," Verstappen said.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5