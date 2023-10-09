Max Verstappen reveals: The mindset behind success

Motorsport is always a matter of the mind. The mental side is essential, the mindset is the basis for success. In other words, the attitude, the willingness to improve, to work on oneself, to deal with setbacks. Every driver has his own psychological approach to dealing with pressure.

In the Red Bull podcast "Mind Set Win", the now three-time Formula One world champion revealed the mindset he uses to work towards victory and his "Beast Mode" for the premier class.

"I enjoy what I do, but I don't drive myself crazy either - I don't pack a lot of questions into my head. I just go with the flow and that works for me," Verstappen said, "The passion has to come from within yourself because if you're not the one who wants to improve or get better, then eventually it goes wrong."

The most important thing according to the 26-year-old: "You should be open to growth." He achieves this through maximum commitment: "You can't have days off or weekends off, you have to be there all the time. And that's not easy," says Verstappen.

And: "You have to make mistakes to become a better driver - a better person - and it's about how you learn from those things and how you implement those improvements. It's a continuous process," Verstappen said.

He has his own routine, and he also trusts the team around him to do their job to the best of their ability, Verstappen said. At the same time, he likes a "relaxed, calm approach. I could spend more hours at the track, but I don't think it helps my performance," Verstappen said.

