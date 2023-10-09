Fainting, nausea, giving up: "Was far too dangerous".

The conditions at the Qatar GP were extreme this year, many riders had to go beyond their limits. The criticism of the race was accordingly loud.

That Formula 1 drivers have to push their physical limits is nothing new. It is also clear that there are special races that are particularly demanding. Singapore is an example of this. But "Singapore is a fart" compared to Qatar. That's what Nico Hülkenberg said immediately after the race in the blazing oven, at 40 degrees and almost 80 per cent humidity.

There were violent images surrounding the race. The completely finished Hülkenberg during the TV interview was still one of the more harmless ones.

Only gradually did the extent become known. Several drivers had to be treated for dehydration, and Williams rookie Logan Sargeant had given up prematurely, exhausted. He had vomited in his vehicle and needed help to get out of the car in the garage.

Esteban Ocon was also nauseous at times, "on lap 15, 16 I was throwing up. For two laps, I think," he said. He said he had never experienced anything like it. "I'm actually physically prepared to go even two race distances, but it was just too much for me," the Frenchman said.

George Russell trains in the sauna, pushes his limits there and then at some point has the urge to stop. "From lap 12 I had exactly that feeling. I thought I was going to pass out during the race. It was unbelievable," said the Mercedes driver. One reason for the extreme effects may have been the three mandatory stops. The stints were shorter, the drivers permanently on the limit, basically it was several sprints in one GP.

Russell describes the feeling like this, "You're in the cockpit at about 50 degrees, you've got your suit on, you've got the hot air coming in and it's not cooling down. Your drinking water is hot and basically it's like there's someone blowing in your face with a hairdryer for an hour and a half. And of course you have to take that into account with the physical strain of driving a Formula 1 car. I would say it was borderline, almost too much, almost over the top," Russell said.

"You can't see as well, your reflexes are much slower. There's a lot happening with the body and that makes it difficult to be precise at 320 kilometres per hour when your vision is not as good as it was at the beginning," explained Ferrari star Charles Leclerc.

For runner-up Oscar Piastri, spectators could see how tough the race was, he had to sit down several times. "That was the hardest race of my life. We have to talk about it, it's not a good situation for us drivers."

His McLaren teammate Lando Norris agrees. "That was far too dangerous. When people are in such bad condition, it's too much. We still need to talk about that."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5