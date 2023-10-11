Toilet brush for Kevin Magnussen: This is behind it
Kevin Magnussen celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday during the Qatar GP. Haas team boss Guenther Steiner gave the Dane a cake. His team-mate Nico Hülkenberg gave him "a cake and another special, personal gift" to mark his birthday.
This personal gift was a toilet brush, as Hülkenberg explained. "I'm not sure if I should reveal more details about it," Hülkenberg said about the inside joke.
When asked, he did go into a bit more detail. "I can only reveal this much: In the European season we have the drivers' room behind the trucks, and there we share a toilet and a shower. That's all I can say."
The rest you have to make up. Which shouldn't be too difficult.
Incidentally, the day of honour was Magnussen's only opportunity to celebrate. He and also Hülkenberg remained without points on the race weekend in Sprint and GP. As Alfa Romeo scored on Sunday with Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, Haas dropped to ninth in the Constructors' Championship, still twelve points behind Alfa Romeo (16).
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5