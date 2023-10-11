Toilet brush for Kevin Magnussen: This is behind it

Kevin Magnussen received a very special birthday present from Nico Hülkenberg. The German hinted at the deeper meaning of the present.

Kevin Magnussen celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday during the Qatar GP. Haas team boss Guenther Steiner gave the Dane a cake. His team-mate Nico Hülkenberg gave him "a cake and another special, personal gift" to mark his birthday.

This personal gift was a toilet brush, as Hülkenberg explained. "I'm not sure if I should reveal more details about it," Hülkenberg said about the inside joke.

When asked, he did go into a bit more detail. "I can only reveal this much: In the European season we have the drivers' room behind the trucks, and there we share a toilet and a shower. That's all I can say."

The rest you have to make up. Which shouldn't be too difficult.

Incidentally, the day of honour was Magnussen's only opportunity to celebrate. He and also Hülkenberg remained without points on the race weekend in Sprint and GP. As Alfa Romeo scored on Sunday with Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, Haas dropped to ninth in the Constructors' Championship, still twelve points behind Alfa Romeo (16).

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5