Champion Max Verstappen: Comparison with predecessors

Max Verstappen made himself the second twen and triple champion on Saturday. Compared to previous multiple world champions with at least three titles, he still stands out as a youngster, at 26 years old.

Because no one from Stewart to Hamilton has won the third world championship title under the age of 30 - except Sebastian Vettel. None of his predecessors made their debut in Formula One as a teenager like the then 17-year-old Max in 2015 - Vettel was only 20 when he replaced Robert Kubica in the BMW Sauber in Indianpolis in 2007.

As far as the path to his first victory is concerned, Lewis Hamilton was the quick shooter: thanks to joining a top team (McLaren-Mercedes), he was already successful in the sixth race (Montréal 2007). Verstappen needed 24 to score the coup in his first race for Red Bull Racing in Barcelona 2016. It took him the same amount of time as his eventual father-in-law Nelson Piquet. It had taken Niki Lauda the longest to make his maiden visit to the top step of the podium: 32 tough races, starting in the latecomer March team.

With his first title at the age of 24, Verstappen is roughly on a par with Lauda (26), Sebastian Vettel (23), Hamilton (23) and Michael Schumacher (25). Significantly older for the first championship were Ayrton Senna (28), Piquet (29), Alain Prost and Jackie Stewart (both 30).

At the third title - which Verstappen now achieved at just 26 - the oldest were Piquet and Lauda (35) and Stewart and Prost (34). The only driver younger than Verstappen for the third title was Vettel in 2012 at 25.

A comparison of the multiple champions:

MAX VERSTAPPEN (born 1997).

Aged 17 on debut in 2015 - 1st win in 24th race - 1st World Championship title at 24 in 7th season - 3rd World Championship title at 26.



LEWIS HAMILTON (born 1985)

Debut at 22 - 1st win in 6th race - 1st WRC title at 23 in 2nd season - 3rd WRC title at 30

SEBASTIAN VETTEL (born 1987)

Debut at 20 - 1st win in 22nd race - 1st WRC title at 23 in 4th season - 3rd WRC title at 25



MICHAEL SCHUMACHER (born 1969)

Debut at 22 - 1st win in 18th race - 1st WRC title at 25 in 3rd season - 3rd WRC title at 31



AYRTON SENNA (born 1960)

Debut with 24 - 1st victory in 17th race - 1st WRC title with 28 in 5th season - 3rd WRC title with 31



ALAIN PROST (born 1955)

Debut with 25 - 1st victory in 19th race - 1st World Championship title with 30 in 6th season - 3rd World Championship title with 34



NIKI LAUDA (born 1949)

Debut with 22 - 1st victory in 32nd race - 1st World Championship title with 26 in 4th season - 3rd World Championship title with 35



NELSON PIQUET (born 1952)

Debut with 26 - 1st win in 24th race - 1st WRC title with 29 in 4th season - 3rd WRC title with 35



JACKIE STEWART (born 1939)

Debut at 25 - 1st win in 8th race - 1st World Championship title at 30 in 5th season - 3rd World Championship title at 34

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5