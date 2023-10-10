Driver done, Christian Danner: Wrong training?

In addition to Gerhard Berger and journalist Gerhard Kuntschik, German Christian Danner was also a guest on ServusTV's Formula 1 talk show "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7" on Monday. With Max Verstappen's (Red Bull Racing) third world championship title and the obvious fitness problems in the heat of Qatar as well as the strong performances of the young McLaren aces, there was plenty to talk about.

Former Formula 1 driver and RTL TV pundit Danner paints an interesting picture of world champion Max Verstappen: "Verstappen has perfected his work over the past few years point by point, which is why he is where he is today. Max has developed a very precise feeling for what he and his car can get out of a very specific situation."

On the Dutchman's seemingly insatiable will to win and his dominance, Danner says: "The superiority is based precisely on the steely will that he wants to win every race."

On McLaren's upward trend, the Munich native says: "We are experiencing very exciting times. We see one of the best drivers of all time doing his job, Max Verstappen. But we also see a new potential superstar - a star rising, so to speak. We always have to keep that in mind when he might be a five-time world champion later on. I make a point of saying that the young Australian Oscar Piastri is still a rookie, but what he shows is already class."

Regarding the problems of the Formula 1 drivers with the heat in Qatar, Danner says: "It's not just about the six-pack and the training in the gym. Sorry, please don't misunderstand! But for me it was not too much of a surprise that it is so hot in Qatar. The modern riders are well trained, of course, but maybe they are training wrong."



"It can't be that the riders are not physically well enough prepared for such an intense race. After all, a pilot can easily train in a sauna on his bike and turn up the heat."



With a wink, Danner then says: "Gerhard also trained in the sauna, but I don't think he never turned the heating on."





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement



World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5