Driver done, Christian Danner: Wrong training?
In addition to Gerhard Berger and journalist Gerhard Kuntschik, German Christian Danner was also a guest on ServusTV's Formula 1 talk show "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7" on Monday. With Max Verstappen's (Red Bull Racing) third world championship title and the obvious fitness problems in the heat of Qatar as well as the strong performances of the young McLaren aces, there was plenty to talk about.
Former Formula 1 driver and RTL TV pundit Danner paints an interesting picture of world champion Max Verstappen: "Verstappen has perfected his work over the past few years point by point, which is why he is where he is today. Max has developed a very precise feeling for what he and his car can get out of a very specific situation."
On the Dutchman's seemingly insatiable will to win and his dominance, Danner says: "The superiority is based precisely on the steely will that he wants to win every race."
On McLaren's upward trend, the Munich native says: "We are experiencing very exciting times. We see one of the best drivers of all time doing his job, Max Verstappen. But we also see a new potential superstar - a star rising, so to speak. We always have to keep that in mind when he might be a five-time world champion later on. I make a point of saying that the young Australian Oscar Piastri is still a rookie, but what he shows is already class."
Regarding the problems of the Formula 1 drivers with the heat in Qatar, Danner says: "It's not just about the six-pack and the training in the gym. Sorry, please don't misunderstand! But for me it was not too much of a surprise that it is so hot in Qatar. The modern riders are well trained, of course, but maybe they are training wrong."
"It can't be that the riders are not physically well enough prepared for such an intense race. After all, a pilot can easily train in a sauna on his bike and turn up the heat."
With a wink, Danner then says: "Gerhard also trained in the sauna, but I don't think he never turned the heating on."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5