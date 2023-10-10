Christian Horner on Sergio Pérez: "It doesn't work like that".

Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez can't find his way back to his former form after a very strong first part of the season. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner: "We need two drivers in top form."

GP rookie Sergio Pérez showed a very impressive first part of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship: Second in Bahrain, winner in Saudi Arabia, fifth in Australia, winner in Azerbaijan.

But in Miami, the Mexican's verve seemed to be lost: He finished second from pole position, but Max Verstappen outshone everything - triumphant drive from 9th on the grid!

Miami marked the beginning of a series of ten wins in a row for the Dutchman, Pérez slipped into crisis, repeatedly showing inexplicable mistakes in the qualifying sessions, the sprints and in the Grands Prix. The table below shows - in the best car of the field, Pérez showed sometimes embarrassing performances.

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner after "Checo's" poor tenth place in Qatar: "Our frustration is that we know what Pérez is actually capable of. He contributed significantly to winning the Constructors' Cup again last year and again in 2023."



"But we have to manage as a team to get him back to his old form. And we need him in this class. It doesn't work like that anymore, this big difference between Max and him. Because we assume that the performance density in the field will increase in 2024, so both drivers have to show top performances, in every qualifying and in every race."





Comparison Max Verstappen - Sergio Pérez

Bahrain

Starting position Verstappen: 1

Starting position Pérez: 2

Race result Verstappen: 1

Race result Pérez: 2



Saudi Arabia

Starting position Verstappen: 15

Starting position Pérez: 1

Race result Verstappen: 2

Race result Pérez: 1



Australia

Starting position Verstappen: 1

Starting position Pérez: 20

Race result Verstappen: 1

Race result Pérez: 5



Azerbaijan

Starting position Verstappen: 2

Starting position Pérez: 3

Race result Verstappen: 2

Race result Pérez: 1

Sprint starting place Verstappen: 3

Sprint grid position Pérez: 1

Sprint race result Verstappen: 3

Sprint race result Pérez: 1



Miami

Starting position Verstappen: 9

Starting position Pérez: 1

Race result Verstappen: 1

Race result Pérez: 2



Monaco

Starting position Verstappen: 1

Starting position Pérez: 20

Race result Verstappen: 1

Race result Pérez: 16



Spain

Starting position Verstappen: 1

Starting position Pérez: 11

Race result Verstappen: 1

Race result Pérez: 4



Canada

Starting position Verstappen: 1

Starting position Pérez: 12

Race result Verstappen: 1

Race result Pérez: 6



Austria

Starting position Verstappen: 1

Starting position Pérez: 15

Race result Verstappen: 1

Race result Pérez: 3

Sprint starting place Verstappen: 1

Sprint starting place Pérez: 2

Sprint race result Verstappen: 1

Sprint race result Pérez: 2



Great Britain

Starting position Verstappen: 1

Grid position Pérez: 15

Race result Verstappen: 1

Race result Pérez: 6



Hungary

Starting position Verstappen: 2

Starting position Pérez: 9

Race result Verstappen: 1

Race result Pérez: 3



Belgium

Starting position Verstappen: 6

Starting position Pérez: 2

Race result Verstappen: 1

Race result Pérez: 2

Sprint starting place Verstappen: 1

Sprint grid position Pérez: 8

Sprint race result Verstappen: 1

Sprint race result Pérez: out (collision damage)





Netherlands

Starting position Verstappen: 1

Starting position Pérez: 7

Race result Verstappen: 1

Race result Pérez: 4



Italy

Starting position Verstappen: 2

Starting position Pérez: 5

Race result Verstappen: 1

Race result Pérez: 2



Singapore

Starting position Verstappen: 11

Starting position Pérez: 13

Race result Verstappen: 5

Race result Pérez: 8



Japan

Starting position Verstappen: 1

Starting position Pérez: 5

Race result Verstappen: 1

Race result Pérez: out (retirement)



Qatar

Starting position Verstappen: 1

Starting position Pérez: 20

Race result Verstappen: 1

Race result Pérez: 10

Sprint starting place Verstappen: 3

Sprint starting place Pérez: 8

Sprint race result Verstappen: 2

Sprint race result Pérez: out (collision)





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement



World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5