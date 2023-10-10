Christian Horner on Sergio Pérez: "It doesn't work like that".
GP rookie Sergio Pérez showed a very impressive first part of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship: Second in Bahrain, winner in Saudi Arabia, fifth in Australia, winner in Azerbaijan.
But in Miami, the Mexican's verve seemed to be lost: He finished second from pole position, but Max Verstappen outshone everything - triumphant drive from 9th on the grid!
Miami marked the beginning of a series of ten wins in a row for the Dutchman, Pérez slipped into crisis, repeatedly showing inexplicable mistakes in the qualifying sessions, the sprints and in the Grands Prix. The table below shows - in the best car of the field, Pérez showed sometimes embarrassing performances.
Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner after "Checo's" poor tenth place in Qatar: "Our frustration is that we know what Pérez is actually capable of. He contributed significantly to winning the Constructors' Cup again last year and again in 2023."
"But we have to manage as a team to get him back to his old form. And we need him in this class. It doesn't work like that anymore, this big difference between Max and him. Because we assume that the performance density in the field will increase in 2024, so both drivers have to show top performances, in every qualifying and in every race."
Comparison Max Verstappen - Sergio Pérez
Bahrain
Starting position Verstappen: 1
Starting position Pérez: 2
Race result Verstappen: 1
Race result Pérez: 2
Saudi Arabia
Starting position Verstappen: 15
Starting position Pérez: 1
Race result Verstappen: 2
Race result Pérez: 1
Australia
Starting position Verstappen: 1
Starting position Pérez: 20
Race result Verstappen: 1
Race result Pérez: 5
Azerbaijan
Starting position Verstappen: 2
Starting position Pérez: 3
Race result Verstappen: 2
Race result Pérez: 1
Sprint starting place Verstappen: 3
Sprint grid position Pérez: 1
Sprint race result Verstappen: 3
Sprint race result Pérez: 1
Miami
Starting position Verstappen: 9
Starting position Pérez: 1
Race result Verstappen: 1
Race result Pérez: 2
Monaco
Starting position Verstappen: 1
Starting position Pérez: 20
Race result Verstappen: 1
Race result Pérez: 16
Spain
Starting position Verstappen: 1
Starting position Pérez: 11
Race result Verstappen: 1
Race result Pérez: 4
Canada
Starting position Verstappen: 1
Starting position Pérez: 12
Race result Verstappen: 1
Race result Pérez: 6
Austria
Starting position Verstappen: 1
Starting position Pérez: 15
Race result Verstappen: 1
Race result Pérez: 3
Sprint starting place Verstappen: 1
Sprint starting place Pérez: 2
Sprint race result Verstappen: 1
Sprint race result Pérez: 2
Great Britain
Starting position Verstappen: 1
Grid position Pérez: 15
Race result Verstappen: 1
Race result Pérez: 6
Hungary
Starting position Verstappen: 2
Starting position Pérez: 9
Race result Verstappen: 1
Race result Pérez: 3
Belgium
Starting position Verstappen: 6
Starting position Pérez: 2
Race result Verstappen: 1
Race result Pérez: 2
Sprint starting place Verstappen: 1
Sprint grid position Pérez: 8
Sprint race result Verstappen: 1
Sprint race result Pérez: out (collision damage)
Netherlands
Starting position Verstappen: 1
Starting position Pérez: 7
Race result Verstappen: 1
Race result Pérez: 4
Italy
Starting position Verstappen: 2
Starting position Pérez: 5
Race result Verstappen: 1
Race result Pérez: 2
Singapore
Starting position Verstappen: 11
Starting position Pérez: 13
Race result Verstappen: 5
Race result Pérez: 8
Japan
Starting position Verstappen: 1
Starting position Pérez: 5
Race result Verstappen: 1
Race result Pérez: out (retirement)
Qatar
Starting position Verstappen: 1
Starting position Pérez: 20
Race result Verstappen: 1
Race result Pérez: 10
Sprint starting place Verstappen: 3
Sprint starting place Pérez: 8
Sprint race result Verstappen: 2
Sprint race result Pérez: out (collision)
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5