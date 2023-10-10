Gerhard Berger on Piastri & Verstappen: Only bullshit

On Monday after the exciting GP weekend at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar, ServusTV's programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7" took a detailed look at the events. Among the guests in the studio was Austrian Gerhard Berger, ten-time GP winner and overall World Championship bronze medallist in 1988 and 1994.

The 64-year-old Tyrolean is deeply impressed by two drivers in particular after the heat weekend in Qatar: world champion Max Verstappen and 22-year-old McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.

Gerhard Berger says of Verstappen: "It's fascinating and sensational how this lad reels off so many races at the front - without the slightest mistake!"

"Max is an incredibly likeable guy in addition to this top performance. I have seen very few Formula 1 drivers who are like him - he always gives an answer, always remains patient and nice. The guy is a good guy through and through."



Berger senses that Verstappen is getting stronger: "When you win so many races, not only do you learn at every race, but you also strengthen your confidence more and more."



Regarding Oscar Piastri's terrific performance in the McLaren, Berger clearly says: "In the past it was often said - drive Formula 1 for one, two or three years and get used to everything. Pardon me, but that's just bullshit! Just get in and drive. Max Verstappen was fast straight away, Lando Norris was and now Piastri is. These are just outstanding talents."



On the Mercedes pile-up between Russell and Hamilton in Qatar, Berger says: "I was amazed that certain TV channels were puzzling around like that. It was quite clear who was to blame. What I found good, however, was that Hamilton apologised immediately. To have the courage to stand up after such a situation and take the blame for it, that's impressive.





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement



World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5