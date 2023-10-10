Gerhard Berger on Piastri & Verstappen: Only bullshit
On Monday after the exciting GP weekend at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar, ServusTV's programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7" took a detailed look at the events. Among the guests in the studio was Austrian Gerhard Berger, ten-time GP winner and overall World Championship bronze medallist in 1988 and 1994.
The 64-year-old Tyrolean is deeply impressed by two drivers in particular after the heat weekend in Qatar: world champion Max Verstappen and 22-year-old McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.
Gerhard Berger says of Verstappen: "It's fascinating and sensational how this lad reels off so many races at the front - without the slightest mistake!"
"Max is an incredibly likeable guy in addition to this top performance. I have seen very few Formula 1 drivers who are like him - he always gives an answer, always remains patient and nice. The guy is a good guy through and through."
Berger senses that Verstappen is getting stronger: "When you win so many races, not only do you learn at every race, but you also strengthen your confidence more and more."
Regarding Oscar Piastri's terrific performance in the McLaren, Berger clearly says: "In the past it was often said - drive Formula 1 for one, two or three years and get used to everything. Pardon me, but that's just bullshit! Just get in and drive. Max Verstappen was fast straight away, Lando Norris was and now Piastri is. These are just outstanding talents."
On the Mercedes pile-up between Russell and Hamilton in Qatar, Berger says: "I was amazed that certain TV channels were puzzling around like that. It was quite clear who was to blame. What I found good, however, was that Hamilton apologised immediately. To have the courage to stand up after such a situation and take the blame for it, that's impressive.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5