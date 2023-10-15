Nelson Piquet: first turbo world champion with BMW in 1983

They were the most dramatic minutes of my career as BMW Motorsport press officer. Condemned to inactivity, I stood between the Brabham mechanics in the pits and witnessed Nelson Piquet's fellow favourites for the title retire one after the other - and how the same fate suddenly seemed to befall him.

Actually, everything was already clear: It was 15 October 1983, local time Kyalami (South Africa) 3.00 p.m.. The final round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

The title candidates were Alain Prost with Renault, René Arnoux with Ferrari, Nelson Piquet with Brabham-BMW. There would be a turbo world champion for the first time in the then 33-year history of Grand Prix racing.

While Renault had been racing with the turbocharged engine since the 1977 British Grand Prix and Ferrari since the 1981 season, the BMW engine was the youngster among the favourite engines.

In addition, unlike the two competitors with six cylinders, it was a four-cylinder; as its core the engine block was gladly taken as an already used, quasi "well hung" one.



Prost had arrived in South Africa with 57 points and thus a slight advantage over Piquet (55). Even if Prost had lost, Arnoux would have had to win to become world champion.



So drama was guaranteed as the pack rushed into the scorching heat of Kyalami.



After just a few laps, the picture was clear: Piquet, as if it were the most natural thing in the world, was outrunning everyone else, especially his rivals.



No one had the slightest chance against the perfectly tuned Brazilian, his brilliantly balanced Brabham and the four-cylinder engine that marched as magnificently as it sounded. The only one who can follow him, albeit with an ever-widening respect gap, is his team-mate Riccardo Patrese.



On lap 9 Arnoux had to retire his Ferrari with an engine failure, and on lap 35 Prost had to retire from the pits with a technical defect in his Renault.



Actually, as mentioned at the beginning, everything was already clear. Piquet drove so confidently that at first he didn't notice how unhealthy the BMW engine suddenly sounded. And that his times become dramatically slower.



As the race progresses, one is surprised that the leading number 5, despite its fearsome clattering exhaust, comes past lap after lap at the start and finish.



Piquet at the end? The dream over? All gone in such a promising position?



But then the times of the clever Brazilian stabilised again. He calmly let his team mate overtake him and then Andrea de Cesaris in the Alfa Romeo and finished the race in third place with the greatest of ease.



With the "steam wheel" (for adjusting the boost pressure) turned all the way back and in the knowledge that this placing would give him the success he had so painstakingly earned, the world championship, the first turbo world championship.





Hard-earned success

Paul Rosche, BMW's ingenious racing engine godfather, had had a hot potato in the form of the two-litre Formula 2 engine since the beginning of the 1970s, which went on to win six European Championship titles.



The power package derived from the standard BMW four-cylinder engine also formed the basis for the first turbocharged 1.4-litre factory BMW 320, with which Austrian Markus Höttinger caused a sensation in the German Racing Championship.



Quietly, very quietly, there were murmurs in the workshops of BMW Motorsport GmbH about our potential Formula 1 engine, until it was finally said that anyone who even remotely pursued the subject would be kicked out.



While the course was set for Jochen Neerpasch, the BMW racing boss at the time, to switch to Talbot with the half-developed engine, Rosche and Dieter Stappert, Neerpasch's successor, bent the matter so far that the engine remained at BMW for the time being. Endless, long and tough discussions finally led to the decision to start the project of a BMW Formula 1 engine.



The many hundreds of hours on the test bench, the hopeful first usable test results, the bitter setbacks and the difficult races that followed would fill a book of their own. What remains is this: First start on 23 January 1982 in South Africa, first victory on 23 June 1982 in Canada, then Formula One world champion again in South Africa on 15 October 1983.



It took just 630 days for the little BMW engine to go from beginner to world champion!





The road to the title

If we analyse Nelson Piquet's path and that of the BMW engine to the 1983 world championship, it reads like this: victory in Brazil, retirement in Long Beach, second in Le Castellet, retirement in Imola, second in France, Monte Carlo and England, fourth in Belgium and Detroit, retirement in Montreal, Hockenheim and Zandvoort, third in Austria, then two superior victories in Monza and Brands Hatch as well as the described third place in Kyalami.



Apart from the tragedy of the Brabham-BMW driver's individual retirements, such as a blocked air intake, a stuck throttle valve, a broken throttle cable or a jostle by Alain Prost, one thing is certain: Until late in the season, the title aspirants Arnoux (Ferrari), Prost (Renault) and Piquet were almost equal at the highest level. The three stars, race cars and engines proved to be largely equal.



From Zandvoort onwards, however, it was impossible to overlook the fact that Nelson was pulling away from the other protagonists. In the Dutch dunes, he was not yet able to show his superiority despite pole position, because - as indicated - Prost saw his salvation in shooting down his rival. But then: unchallenged victories in Italy and England, title win for Piquet and victory for Patrese in South Africa.



What had happened?



Paul Rosche recalled: "Our problem was what we called high-speed ringing. Like Ferrari and Renault, we had realised that we could somehow gain extra power from the fuel. Like them, we first experimented with water injection, but quickly reached the limits there."



The chain of thought was: no high-speed ringing equals higher boost pressure equals higher power. So the BMW technicians set out to find a fuel that would fall just short of the upper octane limit specified by the regulations, but would do so safely.



Together with specialists in this field, they succeeded in designing just such a fuel, which was, incidentally, unleaded. The official examination of the fuel after a formal protest confirmed beyond doubt that BMW had felt the limit very precisely and had adhered to it.



The ingenious masterstroke with which they had explored the possibilities of the regulations with regard to fuel just as uncompromisingly as their colleagues in the chassis and engine technology sectors became the final piece in the mosaic of Formula 1's first turbo world championship.



The Bavarian four-cylinder was used in a total of 91 Grands Prix from 1982 to 1987, alongside Brabham at Arrows, ATS and Benetton. Fifteen pole positions and nine victories are on the books - the first at the Canadian GP in 1982 (Piquet), the last at the Mexican GP in 1986 (Berger), before Ralf Schumacher continued the old successes in Imola 2001 in the Williams-BMW and marked the first victory of a new BMW Formula 1 era.



But that is another story.





