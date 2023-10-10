Qatar heat GP: Part of the blame lies with the FIA

Many drivers complained after the heat GP in Qatar: "I have never experienced such extreme conditions." The FIA, the world governing body for motor sport, confirmed an investigation. Yet all this could have been prevented quite easily.

American Logan Sargant staggered out of his Williams, unable to continue the heat GP in Qatar. Esteban Ocon threw up during the race. George Russell thought he was losing consciousness. Lance Stroll complained of vision problems.

Winner and world champion Max Verstappen said after the Qatar Grand Prix: "That was one of the worst races I have ever experienced. This heat! That humidity! It was really borderline."

The rule-makers of the world governing body for motor sport, the FIA, have not failed to notice how exhausted the GP drivers were after the World Championship round at the Losail International Circuit.

In a statement, the FIA said: "We were concerned to see the effect that the heat and humidity had on the wellbeing of the drivers. Although these are elite athletes, there should not be conditions that endanger the health of the athletes."

"The FIA has started a thorough analysis of the situation in Qatar in order to make recommendations for such extreme weather conditions in the future. It will be addressed in the upcoming meeting of the medical commission."



Yet the problem in Qatar was home-made and partly predictable for two reasons.



First, the race was scheduled for early October. Everyone knows that it can get so hot and humid in Qatar then. It is up to Formula One Management (FOM) to come up with a more sensible GP calendar, which will then be approved by the FIA. After all, no one would schedule a Grand Prix in Belgium in early December.



The second problem was more difficult to identify. The new curbs at the Losail International Circuit caused microscopic damage to the Pirelli tyres due to high-frequency stresses. The Milan-based company therefore stipulated for the Grand Prix - the pilots must not cover more than 18 laps with one set of tyres.



This led to three, sometimes four stops in the race and to a tighter pace than in other World Championship races, because the usual tyre management was omitted due to the shorter segments. Max Verstappen confirms: "That was 57 laps at qualifying pace."





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5