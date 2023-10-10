Qatar heat GP: Part of the blame lies with the FIA
American Logan Sargant staggered out of his Williams, unable to continue the heat GP in Qatar. Esteban Ocon threw up during the race. George Russell thought he was losing consciousness. Lance Stroll complained of vision problems.
Winner and world champion Max Verstappen said after the Qatar Grand Prix: "That was one of the worst races I have ever experienced. This heat! That humidity! It was really borderline."
The rule-makers of the world governing body for motor sport, the FIA, have not failed to notice how exhausted the GP drivers were after the World Championship round at the Losail International Circuit.
In a statement, the FIA said: "We were concerned to see the effect that the heat and humidity had on the wellbeing of the drivers. Although these are elite athletes, there should not be conditions that endanger the health of the athletes."
"The FIA has started a thorough analysis of the situation in Qatar in order to make recommendations for such extreme weather conditions in the future. It will be addressed in the upcoming meeting of the medical commission."
Yet the problem in Qatar was home-made and partly predictable for two reasons.
First, the race was scheduled for early October. Everyone knows that it can get so hot and humid in Qatar then. It is up to Formula One Management (FOM) to come up with a more sensible GP calendar, which will then be approved by the FIA. After all, no one would schedule a Grand Prix in Belgium in early December.
The second problem was more difficult to identify. The new curbs at the Losail International Circuit caused microscopic damage to the Pirelli tyres due to high-frequency stresses. The Milan-based company therefore stipulated for the Grand Prix - the pilots must not cover more than 18 laps with one set of tyres.
This led to three, sometimes four stops in the race and to a tighter pace than in other World Championship races, because the usual tyre management was omitted due to the shorter segments. Max Verstappen confirms: "That was 57 laps at qualifying pace."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5