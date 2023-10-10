Pirelli & FIA confirm: New contract until the end of 2027

Since 2011, the Italian tyre manufacturer Pirelli has been the sole supplier to Formula 1, and a corresponding contract has now been extended ahead of schedule until the end of 2027, with an option for the 2028 GP season.

Since the beginning of 2011, the traditional Milanese company Pirelli has been the sole supplier in Formula 1, as the successor to the Japanese company Bridgestone. The Formula One regulations stipulate that when a contract with Pirelli expires at the end of 2024, the FIA must initiate a new application procedure in the previous year. This happened from March 2023.

Marco Tronchetti Provera (75), CEO of Pirelli from 1992 to 2023, had declared several times that the Italians wanted to remain F1's sole supplier. This is now complete: Pirelli and the World Automobile Federation confirm - Pirelli will remain the sole supplier until the end of 2027, with an option for 2028.

For the time being, this agreement will be Pirelli's last in the premier class, at the latest by the end of 2028, after 18 years in a row. The Milanese believe that they have achieved all their goals.

The new agreement also includes equipment for the Formula 3 and Formula 2 series, as well as advertising along the circuits and title sponsorship of certain Grands Prix (in 2023 these will be Montreal and Monza).

There were several reasons for the FIA to favour Pirelli and disfavour competitor Bridgestone: a new tyre dimension might be introduced in 2026 (this is still being negotiated), so Bridgestone would have had to develop the rollers used today for 2025 and then perhaps completely different ones for 2026.



A test programme by a new manufacturer could have led to an imbalance in the field: Which teams should develop with the Japanese, which should not?



Pirelli also has more experience in dealing with unheated tyres; heated blankets are to disappear from 2025.



Marco Tronchetti Provera: "We are very happy to remain part of the growing Formula 1. The premier class remains our best test laboratory for the tyres of the future."



Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali: "Since Pirelli's return in 2011, they have proven to be a valuable partner to Formula One."



FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem: "We thank Pirelli for their continued support, beyond Formula 1. They are the right partner in terms of technical expertise and striving for greater sustainability."





The tyre manufacturers in Formula 1

Formula 1 has been dominated by Goodyear for years, but Pirelli is closing in. The records of the US Goodyear group are unrivalled: from 1959 to 1998, 368 victories were achieved in 494 starts (in 113 races the Americans were the sole supplier).



The company bosses in Akron (Ohio) were happy about the first victory in Mexico in 1965 (Richie Ginther in a Honda), the last victory so far was taken by Michael Schumacher in a Ferrari in Monza in 1998. Goodyear has won 24 drivers' world championship titles and 26 constructors' trophies.



Pirelli (1950-1958, 1981-1986, 1989-1991 and since the beginning of 2011) has 297 victories in 456 starts, from Silverstone 1950 (the first of all Formula 1 World Championship races) to Qatar 2023. 18 drivers have become World Champions with Pirelli, 12 racing teams have won the Constructors' Cup with the Milanese company.



The data of other manufacturers pales in comparison. In total, besides Goodyear and Pirelli, only eight tyre companies have been active in the Formula 1 World Championship:



Bridgestone: 1976/1977 as well as 1997-2010, 175 wins in 244 races.



Michelin: 1977-1984 as well as 2001-2006, 102 victories in 215 races



Dunlop: 1950-1970 and 1976/1977, 83 victories in 175 races



Firestone: 1950-1975, 49 wins in 121 races



Continental: 1954-1958, 10 wins in 13 races



Englebert: 1950-1958, 8 wins from 61 races



Avon: 1954-1958 and 1981/1982, no wins in 29 races